Timberwolves have their way with L.A.

For the third consecutive game, it has been the same old story for the Los Angeles Lakers – the one that has played out consistently over the last couple of months.

They fall behind by a big margin early, they play catch-up, they make a run that makes things a bit interesting, only to fall in the end.

This time, it all took place against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team that has been surging recently.

As expected, Karl-Anthony Towns had his way with the undersized Lakers, scoring 30 points and getting to the free throw line often, making all 13 of his attempts there.

Even with this loss, the Lakers continue to hold the ninth spot in the Western Conference.

Dwight Howard: B

Howard got the start tonight after missing the Lakers’ previous game due to personal issues. He played 16 minutes and did a solid job on the boards, getting six rebounds, and he also blocked two shots.

But he did next to nothing offensively, missing both of his shot attempts. He scored just two points, both of them coming on free throws.

Malik Monk: C+

Monk had a lackluster night from the field, shooting just 5-of-12 overall and a dismal 2-of-9 from 3-point range, which was symptomatic of L.A.’s overall problems in that department, as the team made just 10-of-45 from downtown.

However, Monk did contribute well in other areas, dishing off six assists, grabbing five rebounds and contributing two steals.

Austin Reaves: B-

Reaves didn’t do too badly, shooting 3-of-5 from the field, although he didn’t assert himself too much. The Lakers needed more from him on both ends of the floor.

Russell Westbrook: C+

Westbrook shot 5-of-12 from the field, which isn’t good enough but not terrible. He continued to protect the ball well with just three turnovers, and his five assists could’ve easily been seven or eight if his teammates hit enough of their open shots.

But as with Reaves and Monk, Westbrook simply didn’t give the Lakers enough to have a real shot at winning.

LeBron James: C-

This was simply an off-night for James. Whether it was due to fatigue or the Timberwolves defending him well, he shot just 8-of-21 from the field, and his 3-point shooting was even worse, as he missed all but one of his eight attempts from downtown.

His five turnovers hurt the Lakers’ cause, and his four assists simply weren’t enough, although much of that wasn’t his fault.

With 19 points, James’ streak of consecutive games with at least 20 points is over at 32.

Carmelo Anthony: D+

Anthony’s shot wasn’t falling against Minnesota. He was 6-of-15 from the field and an ice-cold 1-of-7 from beyond the arc.

When he isn’t consistently scoring, he is a liability to the team due to his inability to defend or hit the open man, and tonight’s game was yet another example of that.

Stanley Johnson: C+

Johnson came off the bench tonight after getting plenty of starts lately, and he had very little impact. His only contribution on the stat sheet was hitting his only shot attempt, which was a 3-pointer, and getting one assist.

Talen Horton-Tucker: D

Like most of his teammates, Horton-Tucker wasn’t able to find the basket. He was 1-of-5 from the field and missed all three of his 3-point attempts. He grabbed three rebounds and had one assist, but overall he did very little to help his team.

Avery Bradley: C

Bradley also had little impact on the game. He was 2-of-5 from the field and missed both of his 3-point attempts, and he also tallied three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Wenyen Gabriel: B-

Gabriel didn’t do well on the boards as he has been, grabbing just two rebounds in 15 minutes. But offensively he did better, making half of his six shots, although he missed both of his 3-pointers.

Defensively, he looks a little over-matched, but his energy and effort on that end of the floor are noticeable, and that can take a young player like him pretty far in the long run.

Wayne Ellington: B+

Ellington came off the bench for 18 minutes, and he did his part by shooting 2-of-5 from downtown while adding three rebounds and two steals.

He was the only Laker tonight who seemed to be a legitimate threat from downtown, and one of the few players on the team who has consistently done so throughout the season, even though his playing time has been very inconsistent.

D.J. Augustin: B

Augustin was effective offensively on Wednesday, hitting 3-of-4 from the field and making his lone attempt from downtown for seven points in 11 minutes.

He was on the floor when L.A. made its run to close to within 89-85 in the fourth quarter, and he contributed all three of his baskets during that run late in the third quarter and early in the fourth.

