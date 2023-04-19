Tim Westwood Inquiry Combs Through BBC Documents On British DJ – The Hamden Journal

The woman tasked with investigating how much the BBC knew about sexual misconduct allegations against former radio DJ Tim Westwood has said she has combed through 50,000 documents in her search for evidence.

Gemma White KC, who was appointed last year by the BBC to carry out an independent inquiry into Westwood, said she expects to report her findings by early July at the latest. The BBC has committed to publishing her review in full. Westwood has strongly denied wrongdoing.

In an update on her work, White said that as well as conducting searches on BBC papers, she had interviewed individuals who worked at the broadcaster during the period in which Westwood presented shows for Radio 1 and 1Xtra.

The BBC declined to comment on whether Tim Davie, the Director General, was among those questioned. The inquiry could raise awkward questions for Davie, who led the BBC’s radio division at a time when Westwood was on air between 2009 and 2012. The DJ was an influential force in the hip-hop music scene over a 20-year BBC career before he left in 2013.

White also called for other potential victims to come forward. Her team at law firm Linklaters has established a phone line so that women can share their stories. Jahnine Davis, a safeguarding professional, will help take calls on the inquiry’s behalf.

“Your evidence will help me establish whether the BBC knew of concerns and responded appropriately, and could be an important part of the BBC assessing and developing the way it responds to allegations or concerns in the future,” White said.

The Metropolitan Police said last week that Westwood, who presented the UK version of MTV’s Pimp My Ride, had been questioned twice under caution over five alleged sex offenses. It follows BBC News and The Guardian reporting allegations from 18 women last year.