Tim Tebow reveals the one ‘lifeblood’ college football needs to save amid change

The Associated Press

NCAA charges Tennessee with 18 major violations under Pruitt

Tennessee hopes its ”exemplary cooperation” with the NCAA helps the Volunteers avoid serious punishment from 18 major rules violations as easily as they dodged paying former coach Jeremy Pruitt’s multi-million dollar buyout. The NCAA notified Tennessee on Friday of the Level 1 violations, the NCAA’s most serious, for allegations of providing impermissible cash, gifts and benefits worth about $60,000 to football recruits and their families under Pruitt. The notice of allegations says at least a dozen members of Pruitt’s staff were involved in more than 200 individual violations over a two-year period.