Tim Scott says if elected president he would sign ‘most conservative pro-life legislation’ possible

South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott, who is moving towards a run for the White House in 2024, said that if he were president he “would literally sign the most conservative pro-life legislation” possible.

The senator’s comments come just days after he was ripped for giving what many called a non answer when asked if he would support a federal abortion ban.

In a sit-down interview with NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali, Scott wouldn’t say whether or not he believes banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy is the correct cut-off, but affirmed he would impose the strictest laws he could get through Congress.

“If I were president of the United States, I would literally sign the most conservative pro-life legislation that they can get through Congress,” Scott, 57 said.

“I’m not going to talk about six or five or seven or ten [weeks]. I’m just saying that whatever the most conservative legislation is that can come through Congress,” he added.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who is also eyeing a run for president — signed legislation banning most abortions in the state after six weeks of pregnancy on Thursday.

Scott again wouldn’t say outright if he would support a federal abortion ban, but said he fully supported the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — which federally protected abortions for nearly 50 years — in favor of returning abortion legislation to the states.





Tim Scott launched an exploratory team for a potential White House run in the 2024 election. AP

However, he did say that, as president, he would consider federal legislation if necessary to stop Democrats, accusing them of wanting abortions “up until the day of birth.”

“If it requires federal legislation, and it appears it will, to usurp the Democrats radical view allowing abortion to the last day of pregnancy, we will stand in the gap and not allow that to happen,” Scott said.

Scott was also asked about Mifepristone — the most commonly used abortion method in the country whose future remains uncertain following conflicting federal court rulings on its legality. It has been FDA approved since 2000.





Scott, 57, said he would pass the “most conservative” abortion legislation possible as president. AP

The senator said he believes the Supreme Court needs to make a decision.

Scott, the only black Republican in the Senate, announced he had launched an exploratory committee into a 2024 run for the presidency, despite polling lowly in his own state.

If Scott formally enters the 2024 race, he would join a GOP field that includes former President Donald Trump, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — who appointed then-Congressman Scott to the Senate in 2012 to replace the retiring Jim DeMint.





Scott said the Supreme Court must make a decision regarding Mifepristone, the most commonly used abortion pill in the country. AP

A Winthrop University poll of registered South Carolina Republicans found that just 7% would be likely to support Scott for the nomination. Trump led the field with 41% support, followed by the yet-to-declare Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (20%), Haley (18%) and Scott.

Scott was easily elected to his second full term this past November.