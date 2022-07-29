Tim Anderson argues call, bumps umpire; ejected from Athletics-White Sox game

White Sox star Anderson argues call, gets ejected, bumps ump originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson likely is facing a very long suspension for his actions during the game against the Athletics on Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, with the A’s leading 5-3, Anderson took the first pitch of the at-bat, which appeared to be a ball that was high and inside. But home plate umpire Nick Mahrley called it a strike, upsetting Anderson.

Anderson turned towards Mahrley and began to argue. He walked back towards the batter’s box but continued to talk. At that point, Mahrley ejected Anderson and that’s when things got ugly.

Anderson walked towards Mahrley, bumping him and getting in his face.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa came out to get between Anderson and Mahrley, but also was ejected.

While the pitch to Anderson likely was a ball, making contact with an umpire is a big no-no in baseball, so MLB will hand down a swift punishment for Anderson.

Unless MLB acts quickly, Anderson — arguably the White Sox’s best player — should be eligible to play against the A’s this weekend.