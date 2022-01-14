Tim Allen to reprise Santa Clause role on Disney+ TV series from Last Man Standing showrunner

Disney is stuffing Tim Allen’s holiday movie icon Scott Calvin — also known as The Santa Clause — down the pop cultural chimney once again on a new limited series from the actor’s Last Man Standing showrunner Kevin Hench.

The studio announced Friday that Allen is set to reprise his role as the jolly figure in the limited-run Santa Clause TV series, a project he will also executive produce for the Disney+ streaming network. The series follows Calvin on the brink of his 65th birthday, when he realizes that he can’t be Santa forever after stumbling with his holiday duties and juggling his personal life. He then sets out to find a replacement Santa as he plots a move back into the normal world.

THE SANTA CLAUSE

Everett Collection Tim Allen to reprise ‘Santa Clause’ role in Disney+ limited series.

The Santa Clause film series launched with Allen in 1994, with the actor going on to play the role in two sequels released in 2002 and 2006.

30 Rock, Frasier, and Modern Family producer Jack Burditt is also on board to produce the new series, which doesn’t yet have an official title or a release date.

Hear more on all of this week’s must-see picks in EW’s What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Related content: