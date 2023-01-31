Tim Allen says Disney is ‘a little disappointed’ by Pamela Anderson’s claim that he flashed her on the ‘Home Improvement’ set

Tim Allen and Pamela Anderson as Tim Taylor and Tool Girl Lisa in “Home Improvement”ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

Tim Allen said that “everybody” at Disney and ABC is “disappointed” with Pamela Anderson after she claimed that he flashed her on the set of “Home Improvement” in 1991.

In her upcoming memoir, “Love, Pamela,” Anderson recalled her time filming the first two seasons of the sitcom. According to an excerpt seen by Variety, on the first day of filming, Allen opened his robe in front of the former “Baywatch” star while wearing nothing underneath.

Last week, Allen denied Anderson’s claims, saying: “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

Allen made further comments about Anderson when stopped on the street by a Daily Mail reporter last week.

“She was a great co-worker, I’ll tell you that,” Allen said. “She’s a fun girl. Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way. All of us at Disney/ABC, really.”

He then added: “She’s a good girl. Really like her. She has a weird memory.”

Representatives for Anderson and Disney could not immediately be reached for comment.

In “Home Improvement,” Anderson played the first “Tool Girl,” in the fictional show within the sitcom called “Tool Time,” for two years before moving on to her hit show “Baywatch.”

Last week, Variety published an excerpt from Anderson’s memoir in which she talked about the incident. The book is published on Tuesday.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath,” Anderson said. “He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Variety said that Allen was likely referring to seeing Anderson posing nude in Playboy after being chosen as the magazine’s “Playmate of the Month” the year before the alleged incident.

