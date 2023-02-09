Tim Allen Is Back As Buzz Lightyear In ‘Toy Story 5’, Tweets, “See Ya Soon, Woody” – The Hamden Journal

The Buzz turns out to be true. Pixar and Disney are bringing out Toy Story 5, returning Tim Allen as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the new film.

The announcement follows last year’s release of Lightyear, which saw Chris Evans voice the character. The film, billed as the animated character’s origin story, was generally considered a bust, and Allen’s absence was felt. He had been voicing Buzz Lightyear since the 1995 debut of the franchise.

Actress Patricia Heaton summed up the general feeling on Twitter, “Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal Tim Allen. Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns. Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?”