Tilda Swinton To Chair Jury For BFI & Chanel Filmmaker Awards – The Hamden Journal

For the launch of its new Filmmaker Awards: Celebrating Creative Audacity, the BFI is partnering with Chanel and has set Tilda Swinton as jury chair. Three prizes of £20,000 each will be given to emerging UK film creatives who demonstrate originality and risk taking and want to explore a new dynamic to their work, the BFI said today.

Swinton will announce the winners on September 29 during Luminous, the BFI’s fundraising gala whose proceeds go to the org’s education work. Also on the jury are BFI CEO Ben Roberts, Le Cinema Club founder and producer Marie-Louise Khondji and British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.

In the run-up, a panel of industry experts will nominate filmmakers who will then be invited to apply for the awards. Eligible producers, writers, directors or writer/directors will be UK residents who have made one or two features or XR/immersive works which have been released in the UK (theatrically or via an approved streaming platform/on-demand service or at major gallery or public UK event) or presented at a leading UK or international film festival.



A shortlist of up to seven creatives, with a focus on underrepresented voices, will be reviewed by the jury. At least one of the prizes will be given to a filmmaker identifying as female/non-binary. All projects will need to meet the BFI Diversity Standards.

Said Swinton, “Both the BFI and the House of Chanel are acknowledged beacons long-committed not only to the vibrancy of the new but also to the conscientious and dedicated custodianship of our precious cultural archive. The partnership of the two is a powerful and meaningful alliance. It is my good fortune to work closely with these two families in my own daily practice: the spreading of this good fortune to more and more artists is a cause for real celebration. The Filmmaker Awards will grow this fellowship significantly and the Luminous Gala raises crucial financial support for this indispensable public endeavor. It is my sincere honor to serve this awesome combo initiative in any way possible.”