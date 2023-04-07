TikTokers lean on ‘Monsters Inc.’ meme while ‘realizing their childhood is over’

Over two decades have passed since Monsters Inc. opened in theaters, and all the kids who grew up in that era are now using a meme from the movie to mourn their childhood.

At the end of the movie, Sully (John Goodman) takes Boo (Mary Gibbs) back to her room in a solemn goodbye. That scene is now a trending CapCut template on TikTok, with users swapping out Boo’s room for something they’ll miss.

“2000s kids realizing their childhood is over,” said @br0adway.com in their post.

This post hit close to home for a majority of the viewers.

“Born in 98 about to be 25,” said @emerald_sings98 in the comments. “I want to go back happiest of times.”

The original template was posted by @FiggyTheFeline on CapCut and currently has over 212,000 uses. Of those hundreds of thousands of posts, not all are sad or mournful. In fact, several use Boo’s excitement to mirror their own.

“Me walking into an allstar cheer gym as a 10 year old,” said @jess_mann13.

“No matter what age I am I will always just want to tumble around,” said @d3f.n0t.k3nzi3.

Furthermore, there’s non-nostalgic content that comes with this meme — with users placing themselves in their favorite places.

“Me everytime i go into Target,” said @itssimplyhaydee.

“Target is our 2nd home,” replied @jessicavillalob33.

The ending scene to Monsters Inc. was a somber one, and while that same sentiment is expressed in some of these memes, TikTokers have turned this scene into whatever they want it to be.

