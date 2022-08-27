TikToker Implied Drew Barrymore Was Racist For Frolicking In The Rain And Folks Are Very Confused

A woman on TikTok has sparked some confusion after bashing Drew Barrymore for frolicking in the rain. After seeing Barrymore’s frolicking clip on social media, the woman vented in a video, saying the actress is racist because she copied a trend that was recently inspired by Black people.

The TikToker described Barrymore as somebody who wants to “dismiss and disrespect the boundaries that Black creators have set.”

“You and I both know that you’re capable of enjoying the rain and frolicking freely without filming it and posting it to TikTok,” the woman said. “You’ve just co-signed at least 3 million, 8.5×11 front and back people who go out of their way to disrespect and dismiss the boundaries that Black creators have set. And now you’re one of those people. … Why is it so important to all of you to treat us like we don’t matter?”

As Blavity previously reported, Black men started the frolicking challenge earlier this year, skipping gleefully in open fields or in their own backyards to express joy. Many social media users are now confused after hearing the criticism of Barrymore.

The woman who bashed Barrymore doubled down on her comments when she followed up with another video on social media.

“Y’all still went out of your way to demean me, put me down, call me out, dismiss my opinion on my own TikTok,” she said. “I simply stated she was frolicking in the rain, which meant she opened the floodgates for people who go out of their way to disrespect Black creators.”

Barrymore recorded her frolicking video in the courtyard of a building.

“Whenever you can, go out into the rain. Do not miss the opportunity,” she said in the clip while getting soaked.

When they took part in the trend earlier this year, Black men talked about the benefits of frolicking.

“I feel happier,” one man said in a TikTok video. “I feel like every brother should experience that. Too often we walk around with the armor on, the mean mug. We ain’t gotta be that all the time.”