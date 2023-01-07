TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Is “Happiest I’ve Ever Been” After Facial Feminization Surgery

Dylan Mulvaney is enjoying this new chapter.

The TikTok star gave fans an update on how she is doing two weeks after receiving facial feminization surgery. Although Dylan still has a ways to go on the healing front, she is already experiencing a new level of joy.

“Healing is going amazing,” Dylan shared in a Jan. 3 TikTok. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

As seen in the video, Dylan had a bandage fastened around her face and a cast on her nose. While the 26-year-old has yet to publicly reveal her full face post-surgery, she noted that she will be taking some more time to heal.

“Who knew privacy could be so good for a transition?” Dylan continued. “I still need two to three weeks before I’m back at it, if that’s okay. I can’t wait to catch you up on everything.”

Reflecting on her own transition, Dylan continued her video by sharing a message on respecting different paths.

“A friendly reminder as we start the new year—not all trans people desire affirming surgeries or hormones,” she noted. “They are still trans. But when we do, it’s a necessity and a win.”

From attending a pre-op doctor’s appointment to getting dropped off at the surgery center, Dylan has kept fans in the loop both before and after her facial feminization process. Post-operation, she shared a selfie taken while in a hospital bed. Dylan paired the photo with a letter to her new appearance.

“Take alllll the time you need,” Dylan wrote on Instagram Dec. 21. “To start seeing the outside match the inside… well that’s magic, isn’t it? Some might not understand and that’s ok. This one is for you!”

