Tiktoker Alex Bodger gets backlash for selfie near slain dad

A TikToker who recorded a Canadian dad being fatally stabbed in front of his daughter and fiancée at a Starbucks is facing backlash after he allegedly took a selfie next to the victim’s body and smiled while filming the horrifying scene.

Alex Bodger shot a sickening video of Paul Stanley Schmidt being attacked outside the Vancouver coffee shop on Sunday after asking his alleged assailant to not to vape in front of his 3-year-old daughter, the Toronto Sun reported.

Bodger — who goes by Gora Pakora on TikTok — appeared to smirk when he shot the unfolding incident, according to the news outlet.

“This motherf— just died, bro. He just died, bro, holy f—!” he exclaimed, drawing the wrath of people who slammed him for capitalizing on a ghastly crime.





Canadian TikToker Alex Bodger recorded himself smiling after shooting horrifying video of Paul Stanley Schmidt being fatally stabbed outside a Vancouver Starbucks. Twitter / @chaosismygoal





Bodger reportedly returned to the crime scene to smoke a cigarette the following day. Twitter / @chaosismygoal

“This is the TikTok generation. I fear for our disgusting future,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another wrote, “I was so disgusted by his actions and words that I honestly was speechless… No emotion period.”

But Bodger told Global News that he was traumatized by the event.

“It’s not something you think you would see walking down the street in Vancouver on a Sunday,” Bodger told the outlet. “Every time I think about the situation I get this feeling in my chest which is pure fear.”

But according to one Twitter user, Bodger also took a selfie next to the victim’s body and even returned the following day to smoke at the crime scene.

The man later posted a video in which he tried to explain his actions — saying he tends to smile during “uncomfortable situations.”





Paul Stanley Schmidt was fatally stabbed in front of his daughter, Erica, and his fiancee, Ashley Umali, after he told the attacker to not vape in front of his child. Courtesy of Family

“So I’m walking down the road, I thought I see a street fight … so I start running over there. I start videotaping and I see some blood an d so I just thought maybe there was a bloody nose or something,” he says in the video.

“My brain wasn’t allowing me to believe what was happening. And I knew he was dead, but at the same time, this my first time ever experiencing this right so like, my brain is just like ‘he’s dead’ so I start screaming,” Bodger says.

“The murderer is standing right there, all that’s going through my head is like, ‘Holy f—, I’m standing right here screaming he’s dead … what if he come at me and f— kills me.’ But I’m in so much shock just standing there,” he continues.

Bodger then goes on to explain his “controversial” smile.





The brutal attack was caught in a horrifying video captured by the bystander.





The suspect, 32-year-old Inderdeep Singh Gosa (pictured), has been charged with murder.

“I was so uncomfortable. I didn’t know what just happened. That’s how I always am in uncomfortable situations,” he says. “I put a little bit of a smile on my face. I’m sorry for the people that it pissed off.”

The TikToker then bizarrely goes on to say: “Yeah, this s— (the stabbing), it doesn’t faze me too much. I’ll just say human life, to me, the way I look at it, if I don’t know you, is meaningless … he’s dead. What can we do now?”

The suspect, 32-year-old Inderdeep Singh Gosa, was arrested inside the Starbucks and was charged with second-degree murder.

Schmidt’s mother, Kathy Schmidt, said she was told the suspect attacked her son after he asked him not to vape in front of 3-year-old Erica.

The 37-year-old dad’s fiancée, Ashley Umali, was getting drinks at the time of the bloody attack but witnessed her partner’s last breaths.

“This is so horribly wrong what happened. He was just trying to protect his daughter. I’m angry and I’m sad,” Schmidt said. “It all started because he was vaping beside the baby. Ashley’s in shock — she watched the whole thing. She’s so devastated.”

The family and police have urged people not to share the shocking footage of the savage attack.