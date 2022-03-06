TikTok Suspends New Content And Live Streaming In Russia – The Hamden Journal

A new “fake news” law is being cited by TikTok as the reason it’s suspending new content and live streaming abilities on its platform in Russia, the app announced on Sunday..
TikTok said in its statement that “in light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service in Russia while we review the safety implications of this law.”
It added: “Our in-app messaging service will not be affected. We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority.”
While it’s pulling its service, TikTok also claimed that it wants to be a source for “creativity and entertainment that can provide a source of relief and human connection during a time of war when people are facing immense tragedy and isolation.”
The move by TikTok comes as numerous entertainment and other businesses are pulling out of Russia, most citing the Ukraine conflict. The BBC has also pulled out of Russia because of the “fake news” law.
The Russian “fake news” law goes after dissemination of what is describes as “fake” reports on the country’s armed services and its current conflict.
Russia has also blocked Facebook, according to the nation’s media regulator, Roskomnadzor. The Facebook ban comes because that service has taken down Russian media outlets such as RT and Sputnik. It claimed that 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media prompted its decision.