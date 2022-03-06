TikTok Suspends New Content And Live Streaming In Russia – The Hamden Journal

A new “fake news” law is being cited by TikTok as the reason it’s suspending new content and live streaming abilities on its platform in Russia, the app announced on Sunday..

TikTok said in its statement that “in light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service in Russia while we review the safety implications of this law.”

It added: “Our in-app messaging service will not be affected. We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority.”