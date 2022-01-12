TikTok star Rory Teasley dead after alleged fight over video game

TikTok influencer Rory Teasley has died at 28 after his boyfriend of 10 years allegedly strangled him during a fight over a video game, according to Michigan’s Oakland County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers went to an apartment in Pontiac, a northern suburb of metro Detroit, Thursday night after Docquen Jovo Watkins called 911 to report that he and Teasley had an altercation, local news outlet Click On Detroit reported. Watkins, 31, told cops that he and his boyfriend had gotten into a fight and that his Teasley was now “sleeping” on the couch.

However, upon arriving at the scene, authorities discovered the TikTok creator unconscious and not breathing. The 28-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medics.

According to the report, Watkins had reportedly choked Teasley during a dispute over the 2016 shooting game “Overwatch.” The boyfriend was subsequently charged with homicide and is being held without bond while he awaits a Jan. 18 court hearing for a probable cause interference, according to Oakland County Jail records.

“We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told Click On Detroit. “There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those who do so will be held accountable.”

Authorities said Watkins and Teasley had been together for 10 years.

Known by his TikTok handle @too2pump4tv, Teasley was famous for posting comedy and dance videos to the platform, where he had amassed 200,000 followers and millions of views at the time of his death.

In his last sketch before he died, posted Thursday, Teasley parodied the agony of “approaching 30.”

The TikTok community was devastated over the influencer’s loss.

“Rip really hurt the city off this one you will be missed such a beautiful soul,” lamented one heartbroken commenter, while another said, “It’s sad you didn’t even get to make it to 30… we love u rory.”

One fan wrote, “The whole city is hurt but best believe justice will be served!!!! We luv you baby rest in power.”