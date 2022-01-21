TikTok star Jack Wright has accused fellow influencer Sienna Mae Gomez of sexual assault

Jack Wright (left) and Sienna Mae Gomez (right)Sienna Gomez/YouTube

Jack Wright accused Sienna Mae Gomez of multiple instances of sexual assault in a new YouTube video.

The TikTokers, both 18, featured in each other’s content, leading fans to believe they were dating.

In May 2021, a friend of Wright first accused Gomez of sexually assaulting him, which she denied.

TikToker Jack Wright has posted a YouTube video accusing his former friend and collaborator Sienna Mae Gomez of sexual assault.

The 17-minute video titled “what sienna mae did to me” was posted on January 20 and has been viewed over 3 million times. It follows months of speculation regarding the pair, who are both 18, after Wright’s friend Mason Rizzo publicly accused Gomez of sexually assaulting Wright in TikTok and Twitter posts on May 30, 2021.

Gomez denied the allegations in a YouTube video posted June 1, saying said they were “unequivocally false.” Two days later, a TikTok video was posted by a user named Lachlan Hannemann that appeared to show Gomez kissing and touching Wright. According to Hannemann, Wright was “unconscious” at the time. Gomez posted a second video on June 4 denying the accusation and saying the footage was manipulated.

Neither Gomez nor Wright responded to Insider’s renewed request for comment following Wright’s January 2021 video.

Until now, Wright has never explicitly addressed the claims, but in the new video, he says Hannemann’s account is correct. Wright goes on to allege other instances of inappropriate behavior by Gomez. He also says the pair never dated and were only friends, despite viewers speculating they were a couple because of appearances in each other’s TikTok posts.

In the video, Wright said he and Gomez met four years ago in high school, but they reconnected when they both grew a following on TikTok. He described four different interactions during the video in which he said Gomez touched him without his consent.

The first was when Wright said Gomez got “completely naked” and straddled him while he was “just chilling on the bed.” Wright described the situation as “weird and random” and said he repeatedly asked her to stop and eventually physically removed her and left the room. Wright said “these types of things kept happening” but Gomez would subsequently apologize and he accepted.

The second incident he described is the one Hannemann discusses in his TikTok video, which Wright said occurred during a trip to Hawaii. Wright said he was “passed out unconscious” and Gomez “got on top of me, took advantage of me, groped me” before his friends pulled her off him.

The third incident occurred shortly after, Wright said, while he and Gomez were at a party. Wright said Gomez got angry because he was taking photos with other women, and asked him to come to her room. He said she “pulled me in, and grabbed me and tried to make out with me” and he told her to leave.

Wright also said that Gomez would frequently visit his home — where she knew the door codes — and let herself in, and that on multiple occasions he saw her car outside in the middle of the night. “She would break into my house and when I was sound asleep she would come into my room and I’d wake up to her hand in my pants,” he said.

“One night she started ripping off my clothes, touching my crotch area, trying to make out with me,” Wright said, adding that he asked her to stop repeatedly and ended up sleeping on the floor.

On another occasion, Wright said, Gomez became angry during a party and asked to speak to him in the bathroom, where she sat on the counter and wrapped her legs around him. Later that night, Wright said Gomez picked the lock on his door and walked in the bathroom while he was showering.

Wright said that after the initial tweet accusing Gomez of sexually assaulting him, other men reached out to him saying Gomez “did similar things to them.” Wright showed three purported screenshots of messages accusing Gomez of inappropriate behavior.

“Looking back now I don’t know why I stayed friends with her, stayed around her. I truly thought she was going to change.”

He said that he felt the behavior became “normal” but that he was “terrified.”

Wright said Gomez’s video denying the accusations “invalidated my feelings” and “gaslighted” him by suggesting that he wasn’t sexually assaulted because he continued to spend time and film TikToks with her and didn’t report it.

Wright also included a clip from a TikTok video posted by user @brendonqueue who goes by “Feminist Dirtbag” in June 2021 after Gomez’s YouTube response.

Wright said the video “explained everything perfectly,” and inserted a clip in which @brendonqueue says, “It’s a trauma you have to process, and sometimes you have to process it alone because our entire society is against you as a man.”

Gomez and Wright both rose to fame on TikTok, where Gomez became known for her body-positivity content and Wright posted comedic videos and challenges. The pair never publicly confirmed a relationship but began posting videos that showed them kissing, hugging, cuddling, and dancing with each other on their respective social media platforms in October 2020.

Wright’s TikTok account has 9 million followers, while Gomez has 14.8 million.

Wright was recently featured in Netflix’s reality show “Hype House,” which followed the members of the TikTok content collective of the same name. Both Wright and Gomez were members of the Hype House, but despite featuring in Netflix’s promotional tweet in April 2021, Gomez was barely featured in the final show which aired in January 2022.

