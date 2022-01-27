TikTok of sleep hack developed by the military to make you fall asleep in under 2 minutes goes viral

Filipino fitness trainer and TikTok influencer Justin Agustin went viral for demonstrating a military technique to help one fall asleep in two minutes.

Agustin posted the TikTok video last week with the caption: “Technique to falling asleep in 2 minutes!” and it has since garnered over 6.6 million views and nearly 500,000 likes, as of this writing.

According to the Filipino fitness coach from Montreal, the trick was developed in the military, mainly for fighter pilots, to help soldiers fall asleep at any time and anywhere, including in uncomfortable and tumultuous environments. Agustin explained that sleep is crucial for soldiers in battle as sleep deprivation may reduce their focus and reflexes.

“First, you need to calm your body and systematically relax and shut down each part of your body from head to toe, literally,” Agustin narrates in the video, while demonstrating the relaxation cues from his head to his toes.

To successfully execute the trick, one must clear their thoughts. Agustin suggests two scenarios to picture while clearing your mind of any stress: “You’re lying in a canoe on a calm lake with nothing but a clear blue sky above you” or “You’re lying in a black velvet hammock in a pitch black room.”

When the mind starts to wander, repeating the phrase “Don’t think” for 10 seconds can help one fall back into deep breathing and peaceful visualization.

Agustin explained to his viewers that they must practice the technique every night for six weeks. He claimed that 96% of people who mastered the military trick are able to fall asleep within two minutes after closing their eyes.

“​​I’m a military brat and was taught this,” a TikTok user commented. “I also had a veteran as a psychology teacher in college who taught this. It definitely works.”

“I tried this and I don’t thi- 😴😴😴,” another viewer wrote.

Featured Images via @justin_agustin

Story continues

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

‘Stubborn’ toddler casually eats spicy Samyang noodles just to prove her concerned mom wrong

‘Street Fighter’ characters’ AI-generated human faces are nightmare inducing

TikTok of diners sneaking in their own ramen to hot pot restaurant to save money goes viral

‘I’m finna go sleep’: TikToker teaches native Chinese speakers English hacks to sound more American