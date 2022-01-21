TikTok nutritionist Monica D’Agostino shares ‘recovery lemonade’ recipe that helps cure hangover

A nutritionist has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her recipe for what she says is the ultimate cure to a bad hangover.

Monica D’Agostino, a New York-based registered dietician, has created her own rejuvenating morning-after cocktail she calls “Recovery Lemonade” that can help abate the worst symptoms from a night out partying.

D’Agostino, who has a Bachelor’s Degree in Nutrition and a Master’s Degree in Dietetics, said that she likes to make the drink after especially “tough” weekends, to “pretend like you didn’t have 10 tequila sodas at a bar on Sunday for football.”

“I’m a dietician who lives in New York and likes to go out every weekend. I know a lot of dieticians on this app like to pretend that they’re always eating fruits and vegetables but nobody does that, it’s not realistic,” she says in the video, which has since been viewed over 3.5 million times since it was posted last month.

“I’m going to show you what I do when I’m scared – when I had a long weekend and I want to feel like I’m doing something to get some nutrients and something in my body to act like it never happened,” she said.

First, she fills a 24-ounce mason jar with water. Then she mixes in two or three tablespoons of lemon juice. Next she adds two or three teaspoons of Gourmet Garden ginger paste, which can be found at grocery stores for under $5.

Finally, she adds a packet of turmeric sweetener from Whole Earth, which contains turmeric, erythritol, stevia leaf extract, black pepper, and monk fruit extract. A 60-case of the zero-calorie packets cost about $8 at Walmart.

“Tumeric for the inflammation, lemon juice to help your skin, ginger to help your stomach. Enjoy,” she says in the video.

She strains the drink to remove the pieces of ginger and serves over ice.

“The biggest reason you’re going to feel better from this is hydration,” she said.

In a follow-up video, D’Agostino said that those who cannot get a hold of the Tumeric packets could replace them with a mix of one teaspoon of turmeric, black pepper, and one to two teaspoons of agave.

Thousands of TikTokers have commented on the video, thanking D’Agostino for the quick and easy recipe.

“You are the dietician I didn’t know I needed. Thanks for keeping it real. Definitely starting this tomorrow,” one user wrote.

“I made this for my [boyfriend] this week and now he’s been requesting it every day,” another said.