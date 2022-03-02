TikTok Live To Debut First Fully Produced Sketch Comedy Show And Channel With Sam Grey-Backed ‘Stapleview’ – The Hamden Journal

While TikTok has long been a conduit for comedy, its live platform is getting set to debut its first fully produced sketch comedy series, the Sam Grey-backed Stapleview.

Beginning Thursday, the show will stream along with a dedicated channel on TikTok Live, with subsequent distribution across social media. The official announcement of the venture describes Stapleview as “a modern take on sketch comedy and variety show formats featuring a collection of popular individual content creators.”

Grey, who is Stapleview’s creator and executive producer, is a former manager and producer at Management 360 and Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video. He executive produced Tina Fey feature comedy Whiskey Tango Foxtrot and the upcoming comedy Sacramento. His late father, Brad Grey, was a noted comedy manager who went on to become CEO of Paramount Pictures.

The aim of Stapleview is to offer TikTok users the best in social media and influencer comedy with segments, sketches, musical bits and other material. With a running time of between 40 minutes and 60 minutes, it will stream live each week in a multi-camera format.

The production entity behind the show is also called Stapleview, which took its name from the office-supply chain store whose sign is easily viewed from the company’s home base in the LA neighborhood of Atwater Village.

Stapleview cast members, who represent several different regions of the U.S. have built sizable TikTok audiences and attracted more than 7 million social media followers among them. The roster includes Dylan Adler, Sydney Battle, Sarah Coffey, Gray Fagan, DaMya Gurley, Grace Reiter and Jane Wickline.

Executive producing along with Grey is Stoney Sharp, whose credits include Comedy Bang! Bang! and Sarah Silverman’s I Love You, America. The head writer and producer is Reggie Henke (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, The Eric Andre Show) and also producing are Jolie Darrow, Carl Fieler and Virginia Mellin .

“Our artists and writers are a talented and nimble bunch, and we are excited to come together to blaze trails as the first comedy sketch show on TikTok,” Grey said. “I’ve had the good fortune to work with some of the reigning leaders in comedy, and I believe that TikTok has provided, singlehandedly, the most authentic platform to experience entertainment content. With the launch of Stapleview, I hope we can shepherd a new renaissance for the sketch comedy and variety show artform.”