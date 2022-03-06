TikTok blocks Russian users from posting, streaming after ‘fake news’ law is passed

TikTok announced Sunday that is it blocking Russian users from posting new content and live-streaming amid Russia’s “fake news” law.

The law, passed Friday by Russia’s parliament, makes it illegal to intentionally spread false information, including calling the Russian attack on Ukraine an “invasion” or a “war.”

“In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law. Our in-app messaging service will not be affected,” TikTok said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority,” it continued.

Under the new legislation, journalists who contradict the country’s official statements about the Ukraine invasion can now face up to 15 years in prison, according to reports.

News organizations must also run their reporting on the war by government officials.

The Russian law makes it illegal to call the Russian attack on Ukraine an “invasion” or a “war.” Emilio Morenatti/AP

Journalists who contradict Russia’s official statements about the Ukraine invasion can now face up to 15 years in prison. Emilio Morenatti/AP

Russian civilians who aren’t members of the media can also face criminal charges under the new law for reposting information on social media that contradicts the Kremlin. The charges could include fines of up to $44,740.

BBC News and a slew of other media organizations pulled their journalists out of Russia on Friday after the law was passed.

With Post wires.