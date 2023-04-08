Tigers drop series finale to Vandy

The Tigers’ 5-0 series-deciding loss on Saturday afternoon was only the second time this season that they failed to record an extra-base hit. Missouri’s tepid offense produced just five singles, a hit-by-pitch and reached on three Commodore errors.

That lack of offense made a messy seventh-inning on defense on Sunday stand out even more, as the Tigers minor meltdown and lack of offensive production overshadowed an otherwise positive day for the Tigers’ pitching staff.

“We’re right there,” Missouri head coach Steve Bieser said. “We’ve got to get more consistent, we can’t have one day where we can score eight runs and another where we can’t score any runs.”

After a luckless road trip against South Carolina and Kentucky, Missouri continued its unfortunate path in SEC play with a series loss to No. 4 Vanderbilt.

“The environment brings energy, and sometimes you want to perform so well that you sometimes hurt yourself,” Bieser said. “It was such a great atmosphere, and guys tried to step up. From the first batter of the game it looked like we were trying to do too much.”

The Tigers’ poor approach on offense compounded as a result of the exceptional performance of Commodore starting pitcher Devin Furtell, who collected six strikeouts while not walking a batter and scattering the Tigers’ five hits across 7 ⅓ innings. Although he did have to work against three errors from his defense, his swing-and-miss stuff prevented the Tigers from getting comfortable at the plate and allowed him to face the heart of the Tigers’ lineup multiple times without issue.

The Commodores used the trio of Ryan Ginther, Patrick Reilly, and Nick Maldonado to finish off the final five batters, as they combined for a perfect 1 ⅔ to seal the victory.

Making his first appearance since an injury in the South Carolina series, Tigers’ starter Chandler Murphy looked solid through his first six innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and three walks while inducing lots of soft contact to escape jams. It was more than enough room to give the offense opportunities to surge ahead, and it was a welcome return from the senior out of Arizona.

“I thought Chandler was really good, and that’s the frustrating part,” Bieser said. “I thought we should not have given up five runs. I thought we could have made a couple more plays, I thought he pitched really well. It didn’t seem like an outing where he would end up giving up five runs, because he was in control for most of the game.”

Austin Troesser finished the final 2 ⅔ innings for the Tigers, allowing no earned runs on two hits and two walks.

Outside of a messy seventh, the Tigers threw eight innings of two-run baseball while surrendering 4 hits and 5 walks – a pretty manageable number for the offense to match.

“You’ve got to give Vanderbilt credit, they came up with some key hits,” Bieser said. “They weren’t lasers around the park, they were able to find those holes. And they did it by taking good approaches at the plate and taking what our defense gave them.”

Before the loss on Sunday afternoon, the Tigers split a pair of one-run games with the Commodores, relying on late-game heroics to make or break their chances of victory. The Tigers came up just short of a seventh-inning comeback on Friday night, coming one run shy of sending the game to extras in a 7-6 loss to open the series.

Missouri snapped a seven-game conference losing streak on a Matt Garcia walkoff single the next night and set up a potential upset series win over the No. 4 Commodores. Though they ultimately came up short, the Tigers still maintained optimism.

“We’ve played four SEC weekends, and we played four of the top teams in the country,” Bieser said. “These are really good programs that are playing really well, so it’s about when you get these teams.”

Bieser also emphasized the need for perspective on the season. Though they’ve lost three straight SEC series and won just one game in those series, the Tigers’ head coach emphasized the ups and downs of a baseball season.

“In baseball there’s stages of the season you go through all the time. We got off to a great start, the way we were playing, we were completely healthy, all those things were going well,” Bieser explained. “Then all of a sudden, healthwise, you lose a little and you’re looking around to see who will step up.”

Garcia’s walk-off single certainly elevated the Tigers’ confidence back against the Commodores, but it wasn’t enough to edge out a series win at a point in the season where the Tigers need to start gaining ground on their competitors.

“We still got six SEC weekends left, and they don’t get any easier. We just have to keep going out and competing.” Bieser reiterated.

The Tigers got valuable contributions from their pitching staff this weekend, and set themselves up to have a healthier and deeper pitching staff as the season progresses, but nothing will be given as time goes on. The presence of quality starting pitching, which the Tigers got on Saturday afternoon out of Murphy, will have the biggest bearing on how far into the season they get to continue holding legitimate playoff hopes.