Tigers bring out Detroit sports legends for first pitch to honor Miguel Cabrera

Miguel Cabrera has been playing baseball since childhood.

He has played Major League Baseball for 21 years.

The 39-year-old, who turns 40 on April 18, has experienced 20 Opening Days, including 16 home openers at Comerica Park in Detroit. The Detroit Tigers honored Cabrera, a future Hall of Famer and franchise icon, during Thursday’s pregame introductions before the final home opener of his playing career.

The fans roared when his name was announced as part of the starting lineup, then again when he was called onto the field to throw a first pitch alongside three other Detroit sports icons: Nicklas Lidström (Red Wings), Calvin Johnson (Lions) and Ben Wallace (Pistons).

“Every Opening Day is different,” Cabrera said pregame. “This is going to be my last Opening Day as a baseball player. It’s going to be different. There are going to be a lot of emotions. But I got to say thank you. Not too many people get a chance to play 20 years on Opening Day. I’m grateful. Thank you.”

MIGGY IN WBC: Venezuelans grew up watching Miguel Cabrera. They want to say thanks to country’s GOAT

WOOF: Nick Maton shows some bark and some bite for Tigers: ‘Everyone loves Wolfie’

In Detroit, the Tigers’ home opener is like an official holiday, with the busy traffic downtown, tailgating and tons of energy. Some adults take off work, and some children skip school.

It’s an important day.

“Happy Opening Day,” Cabrera said, smiling.

The Tigers finished 66-96 last season for fourth place in the American League Central and haven’t reached the postseason since 2014. Attendance throughout the regular season has dropped across the past half-decade because of the poor on-field performance, but for the home opener, the ballpark is always packed.

Cabrera sent a message to the fans.

“Thank you to the fans,” Cabrera said. “They’ve always supported us every year. It doesn’t matter if we’re up, down. It’s been hard the couple years, and they always support us. We want to say thank you. If fans aren’t coming to the stadium, it’s going to be boring for baseball. Hopefully, we can do more for the fans. Hopefully, we can win more for the fans.”

Story continues

CONTRASTING PERSONALITIES: Matt Vierling, Nick Maton on mission to help cultivate championship culture

GREENE’S GROWTH: After taking the next step, Tigers’ Riley Greene is thinking ‘pure’ at the plate

This season, Cabrera — a member of three exclusive clubs: 3,000 hits, 500 home runs and 600 doubles — is batting .143 (2-for-14) with one walk and three strikeouts in four games. He hit sixth in the lineup as the designated hitter Thursday against the Boston Red Sox.

He used to hit third and fourth in the batting order.

Those days are over.

“You got to understand your role,” Cabrera said. “I understand my role here with the team. I understand what the manager and front office is going to do here. They want to win more, and whenever they want to use me, I want to win. You got to understand your role, and that’s it.”

Before Thursday’s game, the Tigers were swept in three games by the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field to open the 2023 season and won two of three games against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Now, the Tigers are back home in front of their fans.

Everyone celebrated another last for Cabrera in his legendary career.

“I appreciate this moment,” Cabrera said. “Not too many guys in baseball get a chance to say goodbye. I got the chance to say, ‘It’s going to be my last year.’ I want to enjoy the last ride. I’m happy in this moment. I’m not sad. I’m happy because it’s been a good 21 years in the big leagues. I never take anything for granted, so I’m going to enjoy this year, and hopefully, when they give me a chance to play, I can do my job.”

Contact Evan Petzold at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Tigers bring out Detroit legends for 1st pitch to honor Miguel Cabrera