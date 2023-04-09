Tiger Woods at the Masters – Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters with injury – Getty Images/Andrew Redington

Tiger Woods’ Masters is over after the 15-time major champion withdrew due to injury during his third round at Augusta.

Woods limped to a record-equalling 23rd consecutive cut in the Masters on Saturday, sneaking through on three-over after bogeying his final two holes.

The 47-year-old had 11 holes of his third round remaining on Sunday but a short statement on the Masters’ Twitter page read: “Due to injury, Tiger Woods has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament after completing seven holes of his third round.”

Woods was rock bottom of the leaderboard by three shots as he made two bogeys and two double-bogeys over his first seven holes before he called it a day. He has only completed 72 holes twice since a horrific car crash in February 2021 and had looked in significant discomfort throughout his Masters campaign.

Brooks Koepka takes a four-shot lead into the final day of the 87th Masters, clear of playing partner Jon Rahm with 12 holes left to play in their third rounds.

