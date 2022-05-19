Tiger Woods told a cameraman three times to give him some space after crushing opening drive at PGA Championship

Associated Press

Former PGA champ Stockton rues turnout at champions dinner

Dave Stockton won the 1970 PGA Championship at Southern Hills and his nostalgic return this week included the champions dinner for swapping stories of the great shots, the terrible ones and memories of career-making victories. Nobody misses the Masters champions dinner, Stockton noted. The other former PGA champions who were there: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Jason Dufner, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer, Padraig Harrington, Shaun Micheel, Rich Beem, Mark Brooks and Jeff Sluman.