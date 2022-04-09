Tiger Woods shoots third-round 78 at 2022 Masters originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tigers Woods struggled in his third round at the 2022 Masters.

The five-time tournament champion shot a 6-over 78 on Saturday, bringing his overall score to +7. The number is the worst in his Masters career. He is 16 strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler and tied for 41st heading into the final day of action.

Woods opened his day with a bogey and immediately followed it up with a birdie.

Things took a turn for the worse on the fifth hole, as he settled for a four-putt double-bogey on the fifth hole.

Woods bogeyed the ninth and 11th holes before playing his two best holes of the afternoon, earning consecutive birdies on the 12th and 13th holes.

Woods got par on the 14th and 15th holes, but he bogeyed the 16th and 17th and double-bogeyed the 18th.

The 6-over score was Woods’ highest of the tournament so far. He finished 1-under on Thursday and 2-over on Friday.

Woods made his 22nd straight Masters cut, which is the third-longest streak in Masters history, and is competing in his first official tournament since suffering severe leg injuries in a car accident in February 2021.

When is Tiger Woods’ tee time on Sunday at the Masters?

Woods and his Sunday partner, Jon Rahm, will tee off at 10:50 a.m. ET on Sunday.

What are Tiger Woods’ odds of winning the Masters?

Following his 6-over score on Saturday, Woods is not among the players given any odds to win the tournament, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Editor’s note: PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.