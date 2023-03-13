Tiger Woods says Erica Herman is just ‘jilted ex-girlfriend’ — not an abuse victim: court docs

Tiger Woods says former gal pal Erica Herman isn’t a victim of sexual abuse — she’s just a “jilted ex-girlfriend,” according to court documents filed Monday.

The golf legend, 47, made the claim against Herman, 38, after she asserted in court filings last week that the pair’s non-disclosure agreement she signed in 2017 should be tossed because her accusations involve “allegations of sexual abuse.”

In his response filed Monday, Woods accused his ex-girlfriend of trying to thwart the judicial system because she hasn’t previously alleged abuse – or offered up any proof of such claims — during their months-long legal saga.

“Ms. Herman is a not a victim of sexual assault or abuse sought to be protected by Congress when enacting the statute,” according to Woods’ filing, which was obtained by The Post.

“Rather, Ms. Herman is a jilted ex-girlfriend who wants to publicly litigate specious claims in court, rather than honor her commitment to arbitrate disputes in a confidential arbitration proceeding.”





Tiger Woods claims ex-girlfriend Erica Herman is “jilted” and not a victim of sexual abuse, according to court documents filed Monday. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images





Erica Herman has filed a $30M lawsuit. Morgan Treacy/INPHO/Shutterstock

Herman last week invoked the Speak Out Act law — which allows for such NDAs to be voided if there’s proof of sexual assault — as a reason for why her non-disclosure should be nullified.

But Woods claims in his latest filing that Herman is just trying to use the federal law to get around a clause in their NDA, which calls for any legal disputes between the pair to be settled in private and not in court.

The former couple’s bitter feud — which dates back to October but only spilled into the public realm last week — first kicked off when Herman accused her famous ex of unlawfully kicked her out of his Florida mansion after they split.





She had claimed she was tricked into leaving his mansion. LCD / SplashNews.com

Herman filed a $30 million landlord lawsuit in October against Woods’ trust in October, alleging the golf star booted her from the home despite the couple allegedly having an “oral agreement” that ensured she could live there for another five years.

Then March 6, Herman filed new court documents in a bid to nullify her NDA and in the meantime seek clarification from a judge on what she is legally allowed to disclose publicly about her nearly six-year relationship with the golfing champ.

In that filing, which cited the Speak Out Act, Herman checked “yes” under a question asking if the case involved “allegations of sexual abuse.” No specific allegations of assault or harassment were referenced in her court documents.

Herman actually ticked “no” to a similar question in her initial landlord complaint, Woods’ Monday filing alleges.





Herman signed a non-disclosure agreement in 2017. PGA TOUR

“Ms. Herman’s bare reference to the statute, without any allegations to support its application to the facts of this case, is insufficient to relieve Ms. Herman from her contractual obligation to arbitrate,” the golf great’s latest filing claims.

“Rather, it is a transparent abuse of the judicial process that undermines the purpose of the federal statute and those whom the statute seeks to protect.”

Woods went on to slam Herman’s position as “utterly meritless,” according to the filing.

He has also requested the court throw out Herman’s latest argument and force her to engage in arbitration, as per her NDA.

Herman’s lawyer did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment Monday.