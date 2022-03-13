Tiger Woods reflects on what he’s most proud of from Hall of Fame career in interview with NBC’s Mike Tirico aired during Players Championship

A lot has been said of Tiger Woods in the last week following his induction alongside former PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem, three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion Susie Maxwell Berning and trailblazer Marion Hollins into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

On the night of his induction, the 15-time major champion sat down with NBC’s Mike Tirico to discuss his family and career. In the interview, which aired during Sunday’s TV coverage of the Players Championship, Woods spoke about everything from his relationship with both his mother and father to what he’s most proud of from a career that amassed a record-tying 82 PGA Tour titles and record 11 PGA Tour Player of the Year Awards.

“I think the consistency in which I played, that’s something I was very proud of,” said Woods, who spent 683 weeks – or 13 years – atop the Official World Golf Ranking. “I played at a high level for a long period of time. I won my fair share of tournaments, I lost my share of tournaments, but I was proud of the work that I put in to keep myself there and keep trying to get better.”

“But also I think something I’m the most proud of is the cut streak,” Woods added, referencing his streak of 142 consecutive cuts made, a feat that seems only possible in video games. “Because you’re gonna have plenty of bad days … bad things just happen, right? But I didn’t mess it up for like over six years, and that is something that I am truly very proud of.”