Tiger Woods not wearing Nike golf shoes at Augusta National

As of Monday afternoon, Tiger Woods had not announced whether he intends to play in the 2022 Masters or not, but for the second straight day the five-time winner was at Augusta National hitting balls and practicing.

The new TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ driver was in the bag, along with his trusty Scotty Cameron Newport 2, the putter he has used to win 14 of his 15 major championships.

What is noteworthy, however, is that for the second day in a row, the newly-minted Hall of Famer was not wearing shoes with a swoosh. Woods wore a peach-colored Nike shirt and black pants on Sunday afternoon along with a pair of black FootJoy Premiere Packard shoes. On Monday, he matched a navy blue Nike polo with light gray pants and donned a pair of white FootJoy Premiere Packard shoes.

The shoes worn by Tiger Woods during a Monday practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Golfweek contacted representatives from FootJoy and was told that the company has no comment at this time. Golfweek also reached out to Nike for comment but was unsuccessful in getting a response.

The FootJoy Premiere family of shoes were the most popular golf shoes on the PGA Tour in the 1960s, 70s and 80s. The company discontinued them briefly, then re-released the Premiere in 2021. Today’s versions are much lighter than the originals, thanks to the outsoles now being made from thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) instead of leather. There are also lighter materials in the midsole that enhance cushioning, but the waterproof leather upper still provides significant lateral stability.

Woods is scheduled to speak with the media on Tuesday.

