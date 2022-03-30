Tiger Woods Masters Speculation Heats, As Woods Practices At Augusta – The Hamden Journal

Tiger Woods has had some of the most memorable moments of his career at Augusta National golf course. Now, he may be gearing up for another.

Woods has been spotted playing a practice round at the home of the Masters Golf Tournament, sparking speculation that he could appear in next week’s tournament. Woods has not played an official tournament since suffering serious leg injuries in a car crash in February 2021.

However, the 15-time majors champion was named among the 91 starters for the 2022 Masters, which begins on April 7 and runs through April 10.. ESPN and CBS will televise the tournament.

Wood last played competitively in December 2021, when he appeared with son Charlie at the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes in Florida. At that time, he conceded that he was not up to full return, but said, “I can play certain evensts here and there.” His last PGA Tour appearance was at the 2020 Masters in November of that year.

The PGA Tour even tweeted a photo of Woods swinging a club with the caption: “Tiger Woods is practicing today at Augusta National.”