Tiger Woods looks uncomfortable after hot start, stumbles late during PGA Championship first round

The longer Tiger Woods was on the course for Thursday’s opening round of the PGA Championship, the worse he looked (though that may be expected after nearly losing his right leg).

Starting on the back nine in his return to Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the site of his 2007 PGA Championship win, Woods was hot out the gate with birdies on his first and fifth holes, but then gave away both shots with bogeys on Nos. 15 and 18. He added five more bogeys on his second nine to ultimately sign for an 4-over 74 in the first round, walking off the course T-72 with the afternoon wave still to finish.

Woods showed the first glimpses of discomfort on No. 18, his ninth hole of the day, and nearly lost his balance on his penultimate hole of the day, the par-3 8th.

The 15-time major champion will have lots of time to recover and try to get ready for round two, where he’ll tee off alongside Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth at 2:36 p.m. ET.