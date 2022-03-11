Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Recounts Fears for Her Dad’s Life After His 2021 Car Crash

Tiger Woods’ daughter Sam Woods is celebrating her father after the obstacles he’s overcome.

While giving an introduction speech during her dad’s World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Florida on Wednesday, Sam, 14, recalled the scary moments she and her family members endured while waiting for Tiger’s return from the hospital after getting into a car accident last year.

His teenage daughter described the tragedy as one of her father’s “ultimate lows.”

“We didn’t know if you’d come home with two legs or not,” Sam admitted. “Now, you’re not only about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you’re standing here on your own two feet. This is why you deserve this.”

Sam added, “You’re a fighter, you’ve defied the odds every time.”

In February 2021, Woods was hospitalized after a car crash. The five-time Masters champion suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right leg including fractures to his tibia and fibula bones. During the accident, which occurred on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in Southern California, Woods’ car struck a sign in the center divider and cut through a tree before landing on the side of the road.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in April last year that speed was the primary cause of Woods’ crash. The sheriff also said that there were “no signs of impairment,” and that Woods would receive no citations for the accident.

Last November, he opened up about the surgeries he had to undergo to recover from the crash.

“Those operations were one thing, that’s one level,” Woods explained. “Then you add the back, that’s another level. And then with this right leg, that was … it’s hard to explain how difficult it has been just to be immobile for the three months, just lay there and I was just looking forward to getting outside.”

Still, Woods acknowledged, “I’m lucky to be alive and also have a limb.”

Last month, the legendary golfer revealed he was still recovering from the crash and will not be playing in the PGA tour anytime soon.

“I wish I could tell you when I’m playing again,” Woods said at the conference, which was held a day before the Genesis Invitational and was covered by Golf.com.

“I want to know, but I don’t,” he shared. “My golf activity has been very limited. I can chip and putt really well and hit short irons very well, but I haven’t done any long stuff seriously. I’m still working. Like at the PNC, I’m still working on the walking part.”

Woods shares Sam with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. In July last year, Woods opened up about raising a daughter.

“I have this thing about… I feel like every dude should have a daughter,” Woods told Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett Smith, who shares daughter Willow Smith and son Jaden Smith with husband Will Smith.

When Pinkett Smith asked what his daughter has taught him, Woods joked, “What has my daughter taught me? I don’t like boys.”

He later answered that Sam “has taught me how to be more patient.”

“Daddy’s little girl,” the athlete added. “I love it.”