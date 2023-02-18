Tiger Tip-Off Preview: Texas A&M

Missouri almost always bounces back after a loss. The team has dropped consecutive games just once this season, falling against Texas A&M and LSU. Even then, the Tigers stepped up their play, going from an 18-point deficit against the Aggies to a nine-point loss against the Tigers. Mizzou will look to avoid another two-game skid when it hosts Texas A&M this weekend. Coming off an 89-56 loss at Auburn on Tuesday, the team knows it has to respond. “This isn’t football where you have a whole week off and you play on the weekends,” head coach Dennis Gates said. “You know, we gotta recover quick.” Since beating the Tigers 82-64 on Jan. 11 in College Station, Texas, the Aggies have maintained their foothold as the second-place team in the SEC. Texas A&M is now just one game back from No. 1 Alabama and is close to contending for a share of the regular season championship after the Crimson Tide suffered their first conference loss of the year to No. 10 Tennessee on Wednesday. Gates thinks the Tigers can make the necessary adjustments to take the Aggies down, especially being at home this time around. But it begins with giving Texas A&M the proper amount of respect. Gates said he thinks head coach Buzz Williams can lead the Aggies to a Sweet 16 appearance this year, or even further. Mizzou has to treat its opponent as such. “Buzz has done a great job and it always stems from last season,” Gates said. “Last season, they felt disrespected. They went unselected on Selection Sunday and you can see the focus of that team, leaving no doubt in anyone’s mind how good and how they’re playing. And you know, you have a core group of guys coming back with that residue, that thought, and it’s inspiring them, without a doubt.”

TIP TIME INFORMATION

Missouri (19-7, 7-6 SEC) vs. Texas A&M (19-7, 11-2) WHEN: 5 p.m. CT WHERE: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN2 SERIES: Texas A&M leads, 23-20 KENPOM PREDICTION: Mizzou 80, Texas A&M 79

PROJECTED STARTERS

BY THE NUMBERS

BEST LINEUP OF THE LAST 5 OUTINGS (per CBB Analytics)

Nick Honor-Sean East II-DeAndre Gholston-Kobe Brown-Mohamed Diarra Minutes played: 7 Offensive rating: 142.1 Defensive rating: 71.1 Net rating: +71.1

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Evict the Aggies from the free throw line. Texas A&M has lived at the stripe all year. The team averages 45.8 foul shots per 100 field goal attempts. The Aggies score 25.5% of their total points from the free throw line, the highest percentage in the nation according to KenPom. In the team’s previous matchup with Missouri, Texas A&M went 24-32 from the stripe while the Tigers were held to 15-21. In the Aggies’ two losses in SEC play, Kentucky and Arkansas both finished the game with more attempts at the line. Minimizing the foul count and trying to keep pace with the Aggies on free throws will be important goals for Mizzou. “One thing our coaches stress is to play good defense without fouling. We plan to do that,” graduate senior point guard Nick Honor said. “We know every call won’t be perfect, there’ll be something that won’t go our way. But as long as we stay solid, I feel like we’ll do a better job.” 2. Ramp up the ball pressure. Missouri went into halftime of its first game against Texas A&M trailing 43-25. The Tigers came out in the second half putting the Aggies on their heels, though, outscoring the hosts 21-7 through the first 10 minutes of the second half and trimming the deficit down to four. They were able to do it by forcing Texas A&M to cough the ball up 11 times during the stretch. The Aggies ended the game giving up 18 turnovers, the second-most Mizzou has secured in a loss this season. The Tigers didn’t make the most of its edge in taking care of the ball, though. Despite surrendering half as many turnovers to Texas A&M, both teams finished the evening scoring 16 points off of turnovers. Gaining extra possessions will be crucial for Mizzou, especially going up against a top-10 offensive rebounding team like the Aggies, who secure 36.5% of their own misses. 3. Find stability from distance. In all of its last 11 outings, including the last time MU played against Texas A&M, the team has either shot below 30% from the 3-point line or above 45%. The former was the case in Missouri’s loss to Auburn earlier this week, as the team canned just five of its 22 shots from deep. The good news for the Tigers is that their rhythm from deep typically returns after being defeated. In the six games after Mizzou suffered the loss, the team has shot a combined 59-144 on treys, or 41.0%. The Tigers will hope that continues to be the case on Saturday, as the Aggies have held opponents 33.1% on triples this season.

