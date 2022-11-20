Tiger Tip-Off Preview: Mississippi Valley State

SWAC opponents have proven to be dangerous so far this year, claiming victories over four Pac-12 teams. The Delta Devils will look to be the fifth team to earn a win over a high major. After losing their first four games of the year, MVSU picked up its first win on Friday, beating North Alabama, 76-68.

1. Avoid fouling the Delta Devils. MVSU is about as unimpressive as they come. The Delta Devils have won just two games in each of the past two seasons. They haven’t had double-digit victories in a decade. They’re rated as the second-worst team in the entire country by KenPom. One thing they have done well through their first five games, though, is get to the free throw line. For every 100 field goal attempts, MVSU has taken 42.6 foul shots, which ranks in the top 50 in the NCAA. Though the team hasn’t made a high percentage of them, the sheer number of trips to the stripe has been a difference-maker – in the team’s 76-68 win over North Alabama, they shot 21-32 on free throws. Mizzou will need to be sure to avoid foul trouble on Sunday.

2. Don’t give MVSU open looks outside. The Delta Devils are shooting 37.1% beyond the arc this season — the only category aside from their free throw rate that ranks in the top 100 in the nation. Senior guard Terry Collins has been the team’s most prolific shooter, canning 11 treys at a career-high 34.4% clip. Running Collins and MVSU’s other deep threats off the line will force the players to pull up from inside, where the team is only connecting on 37.2% of its 2-point attempts.

3. Take advantage of second chances. Though the Tigers haven’t done all that well at securing defensive rebounds, they’ve actually been fairly productive on the offensive glass, grabbing 36.5% of available offensive rebounds. The Delta Devils, have allowed opponents to seize 42.9% of available offensive rebounds, which ranks fourth-worst in the country per KenPom. In MVSU’s season opener against Baylor, the only other high major the team has played this year, the Bears racked up 22 offensive boards and 27 second-chance points. Mizzou should aim for a similar target.