Tiffany Trump’s family share photos from her lavish Mar-a-Lago wedding

Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos on Saturday at Mar-a-Lago after a two-year engagement.

Tiffany is the younger daughter of former President Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples. Photos of the much-anticipated event — planned by Toni Briess who is based in Beirut and Paris — were shared by family members on social media.

Trump, 29, and the 25-year-old Lebanese-American billionaire met in Greece, according to People magazine. The magazine reports the pair met in the summer of 2018 in Mykonos at Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

Marla Maples at Tiffany Trump’s wedding

Tiffany’s mother Marla Maples wore a lilac-colored gown. In a photo post she shared on Instagram, she honored her daughter writing, “I have never been more joyful since the day Tiffany was born.”

Ivanka Trump in Tiffany-blue gown

Ivanka Trump, the eldest Trump daughter, shared several photos from the wedding. Ivanka wore a Tiffany-blue gown.

“When I was 12 years old my dream of having a baby sister came true! From the first moment I held @tiffanytrump in my arms and looked into those big, kind, curious blue eyes I was smitten,” Ivanka Trump wrote in a caption.

Ivanka Trump’s daughter Arabella also wore a matching blue dress.

Ivanka also shared photos from Tiffany’s bridal shower, where Ivanka and Lara both wore blue floral dresses.

Donald Trump at Tiffany’s wedding

A PR agent shared a photo of Donald Trump and Melania Trump posing with the couple.

Trump rehearsal dinner

Ivanka shared family photos from Tiffany’s rehearsal dinner

A member of the Boulos family also shared photos from the rehearsal dinner.

Jigsha Desai leads digital audience teams that support newsrooms across the United States. Support local journalism by subscribing to your local news organization.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Tiffany Trump’s wedding photos: See what family and friends shared