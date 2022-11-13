Tiffany Trump Marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago as Her Dad Donald Trump Prepares to Announce 2024 Run

Tiffany Trump Wedding to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago November 12, 2022

Photo: Hy Goldberg for Denis LEON + Co.; Wedding Plan & Design: Toni Breiss; Publicity: Stuart Watts

Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos on Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida.

Tiffany, 29, is the daughter of former President Donald Trump and actress Marla Maples, who were married from 1993 to 1999, and half-sister to Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric and Barron Trump.

She and Boulos, 25, wed at the family’s Mar-a-Lago Club, just after Tropical Storm Nicole passed through Florida and three days before Donald is expected to announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.

“We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics,” Marla Maples tells PEOPLE, adding that the family chose the venue because “this was Tiffany’s childhood home and where she was brought into the world.”

“Tiffany has never been a people divider,” a social source adds, noting that all of the Trumps were in attendance. “This is a joyous family occasion.”

Tiffany Trump Wedding

Photo: Hy Goldberg for Denis LEON + Co.; Wedding Plan & Design: Toni Breiss; Publicity: Stuart Watts

Tiffany chose her wedding dress as a nod to Boulos’ heritage. “It’s a Lebanese American wedding, so we were so happy to have Elie Saab create the magic,” says Maples, who also wore an Elie Saab gown for her mother of the bride look.

The couple’s cake was modeled after Donald and Maples’ custom, 7-foot-tall Sylvia Weinstock wedding cake, which Maples says Tiffany, who was a newborn at the time of the wedding, wanted to recreate.

Although Donald was reportedly in a bad mood after the midterm elections — “he has been upset and ranting like a raging bull for the past couple of day,” a political source tells PEOPLE — Maples says they tapped him for traditional fatherly duties with the wedding festivities, including walking his daughter down the aisle and partaking in a father-daughter dance.

Maples played a role in the ceremony, too, sharing a prayer during the service, and Tiffany’s closest friends from childhood were chosen as bridesmaids. Ivanka helped prepare for the big day, joining Tiffany’s bridal party and offering “total support,” according to a source involved with the wedding.

“Marla and Tiffany have talked about this day for a very long time,” says the source. “She is so proud of her daughter and feels she chose the right man.”

Tiffany Trump Wedding

Photo: Hy Goldberg for Denis LEON + Co.; Wedding Plan & Design: Toni Breiss; Publicity: Stuart Watts

Tiffany and Boulos began dating in 2018 after meeting at Lindsay Lohan’s club in Mykonos, Greece.

The couple got engaged in January 2021, at the end of her father’s term as president — and in the wake of the U.S. Capitol riots — announcing the news on social media the day before he left office.

Boulos, who is the son of a wealthy Lebanese family with businesses in Nigeria, proposed in the White House Rose Garden with a $1.2-million diamond ring, a source told PEOPLE last year.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!” she wrote, along with a photo of her and Boulos smiling together on the White House grounds.

Tiffany Trump Wedding November 12, 2022

Photo: Hy Goldberg for Denis LEON + Co.; Wedding Plan & Design: Toni Breiss; Publicity: Stuart Watts

At one point Tiffany was eyeing Greece as the location for a second wedding ceremony abroad, sources said, after deciding to hold the main U.S. celebration at Mar-a-Lago, less than two hours north of the couple’s current Miami residence.

The club is the same place where her father says he’ll be making a “very big announcement” on Tuesday about his plans to launch a third bid for the White House.

The former president’s aspirations to once again lead the nation have been on full display in recent months, as he held rallies around the U.S. continuing to falsely claim that he won the 2020 presidential election while stumping for far-right candidates running in the midterms.

His political acumen was called into question this week when many of the far-right candidates that he’d backed fared poorly at the polls, leaving him with fewer allies in state and federal governments than expected and suggesting that his influence on American voters has waned.

For much of Donald’s term in office, his younger daughter was out of view and, at times, went months-long stretches without seeing or speaking with her father.

“They always had a strained relationship her whole life, and it got exacerbated by the presidency,” a source close to Tiffany told PEOPLE in 2018.

Tiffany grew up in Calabasas, California, with her mother — one of the reasons she isn’t within the close circle of Trumps that took Washington by storm from 2017 to 2021. Maples told PEOPLE in 2016, “That was my choice, raising her outside of the spotlight.”

As a source close to the Trump family previously said, “Tiffany didn’t get to be as intimately involved with the family dynamic as Ivanka, Eric and Donnie Jr. She doesn’t really talk about her dad a lot. She’s always been somewhat independent of the whole family.”

*With reporting by Charlotte Triggs, Linda Marx and Lanae Brody