Tiffany Haddish’s reps dismiss sexual abuse allegations against her and Aries Spears

Tiffany Haddish, left, and Aries Spears have been accused of child sexual abuse, which Haddish’s representatives call “meritless.” (Rodin Eckenroth / Wire Image, left; Bobby Bank / Getty Images)

Comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are being sued after being accused of child sexual abuse.

According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, the actors allegedly assaulted a pair of siblings — named John Doe and Jane Doe in the filing — when they were 7 and 14. The Daily Beast first reported on the lawsuit Thursday.

The suit alleges that Haddish (“Girls Trip”) and Spears (“MADtv”) “groomed” and “molested” the plaintiffs, and that some of the incidents were recorded on video. However, Haddish’s representatives are dismissive of the accusations.

“Plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years,” Haddish’s legal representative said in a statement to The Times after the Daily Beast’s report. “Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down.

“Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

When reached by The Times on Thursday, an attorney for Spears, Debra Opri, responded: “He isn’t going to fall for any shakedown.”

This story is developing.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.