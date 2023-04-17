Tiffany Haddish Mentions Jennifer Hudson In New Video While Throwing Shade At Her Ex-Common

Tiffany Haddish has seemingly confirmed that her ex-boyfriend Common is dating Jennifer Hudson.

The comedian recently made a video on TikTok while responding to questions from fans when one decided to bring up the rapper-turned-actor.

The fan wrote, “I’m still waiting to see if Common gave you the earrings I gave to him for you when he came to Charlotte.”

Tiffany Haddish (left), Common, and Jennifer Hudson (right). (Photos: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram, @iamjhud/Instagram)

The Grammy Award winner responded in the video, saying, “Girl, he never gave me no d-mn earrings. He probably gave those to Jennifer, “ insinuating that Common is dating Hudson.

Before Common was seen hanging out with Hudson, he was in a very public relationship with Haddish for over a year. The two met while filming the 2019 movie, “The Kitchen.” They appeared to be pretty happy before the shocking news of their breakup was revealed in November 2021.

Common blamed their split on their busy schedules, but a month later, Haddish revealed that she was blindsided by the rapper’s remarks.

The “Girls Trip” actress told Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee that she was hurt by his response. She said, “I was very disappointed. I was like, ‘Oh, OK. ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but OK.”

The short clip made its way on Twitter and Instagram, where fans also expressed how they felt about Haddish’s response.

“Tiffany said ‘you stole my dream Effie and you stole my man!’ In my mind lol,” wrote one. Another said, “One thing Tiff gon’ do is call it out.”

“It’s giving upset y’all not together,” added a third, and a fourth said, “I’m crying she so petty.”

In Hudson’s defense, one final commentator said, “Now Jennifer ain’t do nothing.”

Meanwhile, romance rumors about Common and the “Dream Girls” actress have been swirling for quite some time. The pair have been spotted out multiple times in the past year going to grab dinner or leaving the set of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” But the EGOT winner quickly shut down the gossip with a simple explanation.

She explained that they were working together in an upcoming thriller movie called “Breathe” and were just getting some food during their breaks.

“People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel,” Hudson told ET. “We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”

While it’s possible that Common may have moved on, it seems Haddish is opening herself up to something new as well. Last month, pictures were leaked of her kissing bitcoin investor Marvin Jones during their brunch outing.

Jones shared photos of himswelf with Haddish at the “Emancipation” movie premiere last December and another at the series premiere of “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B” last month.

However, neither have confirmed their relationship despite them locking lips in the photo.