Tiffany Haddish Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in Georgia

Tiffany Haddish was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Georgia early Friday morning, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The 42-year-old comedian was arrested by Peachtree City police officers at about 4 a.m. for a suspected DUI and improper stopping on a roadway, according to TMZ. Haddish posted a bond and left jail at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet reports.

Police received a call for a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel, and officers pulled Haddish over as her car allegedly matched the description of the vehicle they were looking for, TMZ reports.

Authorities allege the actress had been smoking marijuana, according to the outlet.

Representatives for Haddish did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This comes as the Girls Trip actress has experienced a difficult last few weeks with four deaths in her personal life: her grandmother (who raised her), her pet dog, and close friends Bob Saget and Carl Craig.

Speaking with Extra in an interview published Friday, Haddish added that she is “just sad because I’ve had some losses.”

She told Entertainment Tonight in another interview also published Friday that her “personal life is in shambles”

“I’m very emotional. I’ve been crying a lot ’cause it’s— that’s my heart. My dog was my heart, and the other people who passed, you know, they were my rocks. They had my back. I mean, they taught me a lot, so I lost the physical, [but] I’m sure I got them in the spiritual,” said Haddish.

On Monday, Haddish mourned Craig, a music producer, on Instagram, writing, “This one hurts a lot Carl Craig. When I 1st met you we laughed for three hours. That was in 2004 you taught me so much about this business, you protected me, pushed me, Scolded me, advised me, and congratulated me. I love you and I will keep you in my memories and heart R.I.P.”