Tiffany Haddish Arrested For DUI In Georgia (Report)

Tiffany Haddish is looking at a DUI charge after cops say she was falling asleep in the driver’s seat of her car on Friday morning in Georgia, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, Tiffany was arrested by Peachtree City PD officers around 4 AM ET. The outlet reported that law enforcement were responding to a call for a driver who’d fallen asleep at the wheel and spotted Tiffany pulling into a neighborhood. They arrested her for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway, and believed she’d smoked marijuana.

Despite being arrested for DUI, that didn’t stop the 42-year-old actress from cracking a smile during her mugshot. According to records, obtained by TMZ, she posted $1,666 to bond out of jail around 6:30 AM.

