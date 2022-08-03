TIFF Platform Lineup 2022 Includes Frances O’Connor’s ‘Emily’ – The Hamden Journal

Toronto announced the ten world premieres in its Platform programme, a section comprised of first-time feature filmmakers and vets whose voices are emerging in the cinematic landscape.

“We launched Platform to shine a brighter light on some of the most original films and distinct voices at our Festival,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO. “Now in year seven, it’s become a true home for international auteurs on the rise.”

Named after Jia Zhang-ke’s groundbreaking second feature, Platform is curated by TIFF Chief Programming Officer Anita Lee; Director, Festival Programming Robyn Citizen; and Senior Manager, Festival Programming Ravi Srinivasan.

“Eclectic in vision, this year’s selection not only represents all World Premieres of exciting, on-the-rise voices from around the world, but it also reflects the very timely and unique perspectives of racialized filmmakers from diasporic communities broadening the canvas,” said Lee.

Of the ten Platform titles making their world premiere at TIFF, and which will be the section’s opening film, is Emily, the feature directorial debut of A.I. and Mansfield Park actress Frances O’Connor. Written by O’Connor, the movie follows the short life of Wuthering Heights English novelist Emily Brontë who died at 30. Emma Mackey plays Brontë.

The 10 films in the programme are eligible for the Platform Prize, an award of $20,000 CAD given to the best film in the programme, selected by an in-person international jury. This year’s Platform Prize jury will be announced later this summer. Previous jury members include: Claire Denis, Béla Tarr, Brian De Palma, Mira

Nair, Riz Ahmed, and Jia Zhang-ke.

Platform’s full 2022 lineup:

Charcoal (Carvão) Carolina Markowicz | Brazil, Argentina

Emily Frances O’Connor | UK

The Gravity (La Gravité) Cédric Ido | France

Hawa Maïmouna Doucouré | France

How to Blow Up a Pipeline Daniel Goldhaber | USA

Riceboy Sleeps Anthony Shim | Canada

Subtraction (Tafrigh) Mani Haghighi | Iran, France

Thunder (Foudre) Carmen Jaquier | Switzerland

Tora’s Husband Rima Das | India

Viking Stéphane Lafleur | Canada

Previous Platform titles at TIFF include Hany Abu-Assad’s Huda’s Salon (2021), Kamila Andini’s Yuni (2021), Darius Marder’s Sound of Metal (2019), Alice Winocour’s Proxima (2019), Kazik Radwanski’s Anne at 13,000 Ft. (2019), Sarah Gavron’s Rocks (2019), Armando Iannucci’s The Death of Stalin (2017), Pablo Larraín’s Jackie (2016), Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight (2016, which went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars in 2017), William Oldroyd’s Lady Macbeth (2016) and Ben Wheatley’s High-Rise (2015).