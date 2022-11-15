Ticketmaster Postpones Sales For Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour Due to ‘Historically Unprecedented Demand’

On the same day that Taylor Swift casually picked up four Grammy nominations, Swifties fought tooth and nail to pick up tickets for her Eras Tour next year. In fact, so many millions (that’s right, millions) of them flooded Ticketmaster’s site trying to purchase tickets during the tour’s initial presale Tuesday (Nov. 15), the company was forced to postpone a couple of its onsales following high reports of site crashes and technical difficulties.

“A few updates on the Taylor Swift Eras Tour onsale,” read a statement posted to Ticketmaster’s official Twitter account. “There has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale.”

“Hundreds of tickets have been sold,” it continued. “If you have already secured tickets, you are all set. If you are currently in a queue, please hang tight — queues are moving and we are working to get fans through as quickly as possible.”

The company went on to announce that onsales scheduled for West Coast shows in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Santa Clara and Seattle would be postponed to 3 p.m. PT Tuesday instead of its original time of 10 a.m. PT. The Capital One cardholders presale was also moved to 2 p.m. local time Wednesday (Nov. 16), delayed from its originally scheduled starting time of 2 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

“All presale codes and links sent via text will still work at that time,” Ticketmaster reassured Swifties in its statement. “Thank you for your patience as we continue managing this huge demand.”

The presale initially started at 10 a.m. local venue time on Tuesday and was soon followed by outages on Ticketmaster’s website. The technical difficulties were reported and posted about by anxious fans trying to secure seats at one of Swift’s 52 North American shows kicking off in March next year.

Some of the gargantuan demand for Eras Tour tickets had been apparent even leading up to the ticket sale, leading the “All Too Well” pop star to add 25 additional shows to her 27 original dates in the past couple weeks.

Read Ticketmaster’s full statement below.

