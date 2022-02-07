Ticket prices in line with what Antonio Brown says he paid

Antonio Brown says he’s going to Super Bowl LVI after all. In an owner’s luxury box, no less — and at an alleged price tag of $2 million. Or maybe he’s not?

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout posted an invoice via Instagram on Monday night with a message of “WE THE OWNERS NOW!” and boasting about the purchase of an “owner’s suite” for 18 people, as well as six front-row tickets in the lower bowl VIP section. The total outlay on the invoice: $2,195,000.

The only problem? It’s dated one year ago: Feb. 7, 2021.

That doesn’t mean Brown didn’t lay down a pallet of cash for a suite in SoFi Stadium. Then again, it’s Antonio Brown, and it’s hard to tell what exactly is going on.

At the very least, we can say this: The prices are in line with what is going on in the Super Bowl ticket market.

To wit: If you and 23 of your closest friends can scrape together nearly a million bucks, a Super Bowl LVI suite can be yours.

Watching Super Bowl LVI live at SoFi Stadium will be one expensive ticket. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

That’s according to recent TicketIQ data, which as of the weekend had a 24-person luxury suite coming off the board at a meaty $907,000. That’s $37,791.66 per person if you’re going the split-check route. But if you’re a high-roller without a few dozen rich friends, you can still show out and snatch up front-row seats at the 50-yard line — right behind the Cincinnati Bengals’ bench — for $62,095 each. If you’d rather be behind the Los Angeles Rams’ sideline, you can get as close as the 14th row in a VIP section for $52,829.

Those are a few of the highlights in ticket data entering this week, which saw secondary sales trickling early but then excelling significantly last week. According to StubHub data, its Super Bowl LVI tickets tripled last week, with the cheapest “get-in” seats hovering around $6,000 each (after fees) on Monday. The cheapest get-in seats on TicketIQ were listed for nearly $5,600 Monday. As of late last week, the average of all Super Bowl ticket sales on StubHub was around $8,900.

California buyers are once again dominating the secondary market for the game, which was expected after the Rams secured a “home” Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium. That’s a trend similar to Super Bowl LIV in 2020, when the San Francisco 49ers faced the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami and 49ers fans traveled in droves to the game. Thus far, StubHub has seen sales in California outpace Ohio and Kentucky (where most Bengals fans live) by 85 percent.

That disparity is expected to rise this week, with more local buyers getting into the game, versus buyers outside of California getting their tickets earlier as they squared away travel plans. But as it stands, StubHub says 27 percent of all secondary ticket purchases on the site were from California. Ohio has accounted for only 11 percent, with Kentucky coming in at 4 percent.

“This is the point, leading into the game, where we’ll really start to see how ticket sales will be trending compared to past years,” StubHub spokesperson Mike Silveira said. “Traveling fans have had to plan and, thus, many have already purchased their tickets, whereas California buyers will likely start buying in much higher volume between now and the game. As it is, California buyers purchased 47 percent more tickets to the 2020 game, where the 49ers played in Miami, than they have so far, which leads us to believe demand [in California] will climb quickly closer to gameday.”

If you’re wondering when to buy based on recent pricing trends, TicketIQ CEO Jesse Lawrence said the past few years have showcased prices rising as gameday approached — not falling, as they traditionally did in 2015 and before.

“Prior to 2015, the best time to buy Super Bowl tickets was usually the day or two prior to the game,” Lawrence said. “However, since the 2016 game that has changed significantly. Excluding last year’s reduced-capacity game, the best time to purchase Super Bowl tickets, especially at the get-in price level, was between six and eight days after the conference championship games. This year has trended in a similar fashion, and prices seem to have bottomed out, making today and tomorrow likely the best time to buy for fans shopping at the get-in price.

“If [people] wait, the last five seasons have shown us that they may end up being priced out, or spending significantly more to get into SoFi Stadium,” Lawrence said. “Over the last five seasons, the cheapest tickets for the Super Bowl have gone up an average of 28 percent in the final eight days leading up to the game. If that trend were to hold this year, the get-in price would increase to $6,784 on game day.”