‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’, ‘Lovecraft Country’, ‘The White Lotus’ Among Winners – Full List – The Hamden Journal

FILM
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million
Steven Gizicki – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 Million
Julianne Jordan, Justine von Winterfeldt – Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million
Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine – Sylvie’s Love
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Million
Mandi Collier, Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg – Zola
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film
“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto
Songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Performer: Sebastián Yatra
Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall
TELEVISION
Best Music Supervision – Television Drama
Liza Richardson – Lovecraft Country – Season 1
Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical
Janet Lopez – The White Lotus – Season 1
Best Music Supervision – Reality Television
Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Eric Medina – Sweet Life: Los Angeles – Season 1
Best Music Supervision – Television Movie
Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – To All The Boys: Always And Forever
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television
Title: “F*** The Pain Away”
Songwriter: Merrill Nisker (aka Peaches)
Performers: The Moordale Singers and Oli Julian
Program: Sex Education
Episodes 302 and 307
Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa
DOCUMENTARIES
Best Music Supervision for a Documentary
Angela Asistio – Val
Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries
Aminé Ramer – HBO Music Box Series: “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage,” “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss,” “DMX: Don’t Try To Understand,” “Jagged,” “Listening to Kenny G”
TRAILERS
Best Music Supervision in a Trailer
Toddrick Spalding – King Richard
ADVERTISING
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)
Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – “iPhone 12 – Fumble”
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)
Jonathan Hecht, Sarah Tembeckjian – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, The Trombone Shorty Foundation – “Rise And Shine”
VIDEO GAMES
Best Music Supervision in a Video Game
Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Ben Werdegar – FIFA 22