Tia Mowry Claims Her Husband Cory Hardrict Got Paid More Than She Did for His First TV Role When Discussing Wage Difference In Hollywood

Tia Mowry disclosed during a special episode of her YouTube series “Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix” that her husband Cory Hardrict made more money than she did for his first television role.

Mowry, who shot to fame in the 1990’s sitcom “Sister, Sister” alongside her twin sister Tamera Mowry, went on to appear on numerous films and star in two hit series “The Game” and Netflix’s “Family Reunion.”

Tia Mowry revealed during the latest episode of her YouTube series alongside guests Loretta Devine (left) and Jackee Harry (right) how her husband Cory Hardrict got paid more than her for his first television role despite the star’s experience in the industry. Photo:@tiamowry’squickfix/YouTube

Hardrict began his acting career in the 1990s and has landed a handful of supporting or minor roles in films and television. He is currently starring in The CW’s “All American: Homecoming.”

In the video released on Feb. 18, Mowry informed her former TV moms Loretta Devine and Jackée Harry of the wage differences for Black women in Hollywood. The trio discussed this topic while answering a question Mowry asked about the changes they would like to see in the entertainment industry.

She said on mark 15:22 without disclosing Hardrict’s role or his exact pay, “I even see it, ’cause my husband, he’s an actor, Cory. Mr. Cory Hardrict, and when he booked a role, he was getting paid more money than me, and I’m like, ‘what?’”

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and her husband Cory Hardrict. (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram)

The 43-year-old added, “I have been in this business for so long. I have shown my credibility, and this is, like, Cory’s first television show, and I really think it was because he is a male.”

Before Mowry could finish her statement, Harry, who played Mowry’s mom in “Sister, Sister,” quickly jumped in to defend Hardrict. She said as Mowry began laughing, “I’m going to speak up for Cory. He deserves it. You deserved it, boo, love you, mean it.”

Mowry wrapped up that segment by clarifying that the only reason she used her husband’s pay rate as an example was to showcase there is a wage difference in Hollywood between male and female counterparts within the Black community and other races. She said, “But it’s the truth. What I’m saying is I actually got to see it in my household.”

More Stories from Our Stories:

Story continues

‘Cory Gets the Side-Eye’: Tia Mowry Fans Call Out Her Husband Cory After the Two Participate In a Game of Questions

‘NOW POOKIE!!!’: Rockmond Dunbar Sues Disney and 20th Television After His ‘9-1-1’ Firing Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate, Social Media Reacts

‘The Tone is Telling Me Something Different’: Pusha T Says He and Drake No Longer Have Beef, Fans Suggest Otherwise