Thursday tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill

After its yearly stop at PGA National for the Honda Classic the PGA Tour’s Florida Swing continues outside Orlando this week.

A loaded field of the game’s best are bound for Bay Hill Club and Lodge for the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau withdrew due to a nagging injury on Monday, but the field is still packed full of stars like world No. 1 Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and more.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational. All times Eastern.

Round 1

1st tee

Time Players 7:10 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Matt Wallace, Trey Mullinax 7:21 a.m. Charl Schwartzel, Sean O’Hair, Doug Ghim 7:32 a.m. Jonathan Byrd, Cameron Young, Taylor Pendrith 7:43 a.m. K.H. Lee, Chez Reavie, Gary Woodland 7:54 a.m. Hudson Swafford, Nick Taylor, Adam Long 8:05 a.m. Talor Gooch, Si Woo Kim, Kevin Tway 8:16 a.m. Cam Davis, Sebastián Muñoz, Henrik Stenson 8:27 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Carlos Ortiz, Rickie Fowler 8:38 a.m. Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, Stephan Jaeger 8:49 a.m. Taylor Moore, Paul Barjon, Greg Koch 11:40 a.m. Scott Piercy, Padraig Harrington, Sam Ryder 11:51 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Tommy Fleetwood, Vince Whaley 12:02 p.m. Aaron Wise, Danny Lee, Rory Sabbatini 12:13 p.m. Lucas Glover, Martin Laird, Corey Conners 12:24 p.m. Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Brandt Snedeker 12:35 p.m. Tom Hoge, Viktor Hovland, Billy Horschel 12:46 p.m. Marc Leishman, Tyrrell Hatton, Jason Day 12:57 p.m. Sam Burns, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia 1:08 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Ian Poulter, Henrik Norlander 1:19 p.m. Alex Smalley, Min Woo Lee, John Pak

10th tee

Time Players 7:10 a.m. Brendan Steele, Nick Watney, Aaron Rai 7:21 a.m. Scott Stallings, Cameron Tringale, Matt Fitzpatrick 7:32 a.m. Lee Westwood, Denny McCarthy, Thomas Pieters 7:43 a.m. Lucas Herbert, Branden Grace, Keith Mitchell 7:54 a.m. Graeme McDowell, Justin Rose, Zach Johnson 8:05 a.m. Luke List, Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa 8:16 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Will Zalatoris 8:27 a.m. Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott 8:38 a.m. Troy Merritt, Russell Henley, Sahith Theegala 8:49 a.m. Greyson Sigg, Davis Riley, Sam Bennett 11:40 a.m. Peter Malnati, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler 11:51 a.m. Anirban Lahiri, J.J. Spaun, Adam Schenk 12:02 p.m. Maverick McNealy, Lee Hodges, Hayden Buckley 12:13 p.m. Seamus Power, Michael Thompson, Matthew Wolff 12:24 p.m. Garrick Higgo, Matt Jones, Lanto Griffin 12:35 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Charles Howell III, Danny Willett 12:46 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Champ, Kevin Na 12:57 p.m. Jason Kokrak, Brendon Todd, Patton Kizzire 1:08 p.m. Adam Svensson, Takumi Kanaya, Nicolai Hojgaard 1:19 p.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Davis Thompson, James Piot

How to watch/listen

Story continues

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Thursday, March 3

TV

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.