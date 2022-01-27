The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have released their second injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the AFC title game. The Chiefs returned a player to practice, but the Bengals’ report remained unchanged.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Bengals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No changes to the Bengals injury report from Wednesday. As I mentioned then, keep an eye on Josh Tupou given the injuries the Bengals have at defensive tackle. D.J. Reader and B.J. Hill are the starters right now, but Tyler Shelvin and Zach Kerr could see snaps without Tupou.

