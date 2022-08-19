Thunder Road Boards Female-Driven Spy Pic ‘Enigma’ Penned By Kat Wood – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Pictures has optioned the original contemporary supernatural spy thriller, Enigma, from scribe Kat Wood.

A cross between Bond and Tomb: Raider, Enigma follows Emma Taylor, a British spy, who is suddenly tasked with hiding a mysterious and dangerous artifact that falls into her hands so the world never finds it again. It’s a spy pic where nuclear codes are not at stake. Unlike other adventure pics, Enigma tells the unique story of the person whose job it is to hide precious artefacts, and set traps, diversions, red herrings so it’s never found again.

Wood is also serving as EP.

Wood was named one of Screen International’s “UK Stars of Tomorrow”. She most recently sold her original pitch Fuel to Amazon with Misha Green and Jurnee Smollett producing, and the latter attached to star. Previously, Wood wrote Ruby, an original screenplay which was included on the 2020 Black List and sold as a spec, again to Amazon with David Leitch’s 87North producing. Wood has also sold a number of original scripts and pitches including Envoy and Genus to Pascal Pictures/Sony, and Diplomatic Courier to Skydance. Wood, also a director, is currently working on her first feature; her first short film, Home, stars Maggie Gyllenhaal and was produced by Oscar-nominated producer Dana Brunetti. Wood is repped by Verve and attorney Mitch Smelkinson.

Thunder Road, founded by Iwanyk, and run by Lee, has produced movies which have reaped over $3.8 billion worldwide and garnered nominations from the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, Producers Guild Awards, Writers Guild Awards, Directors Guild Awards, and AFI Awards.

Most recently, Thunder Road produced Tarik Saleh’s black ops thriller, The Contractor starring Chris Pine and Ben Foster; Halle Berry’s directorial debut, Bruised; the Football Drama, National Champions, starring Stephan James, J.K. Simmons, and Uzo Aduba; Ric Waugh’s disaster epic Greeland, starring Gerard Butler; Neil Burger’s sci-fi thriller VOYAGERS, starring Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan, Fionn Whitehead, and Lily-Rose Depp; and the near $600M grossing John Wick franchise including the upcoming fourthquel in March.

Thunder Road’s upcoming projects include Dev Patel’s directorial debut, the stylized revenge thriller Monkey Man; and the romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back to Me starring Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. There’s also the Ric Waugh and Gerard Butler action epic Kandahar, Netflix’s Mouly Surya directed modern western Trigger Warning starring Jessica Alba, the John Wick spin-off TV series The Continental, and John Woo’s US action film return Silent Night starring Joel Kinnaman. Thunder Road is currently in production on Stefon Bristol’s sophomore feature Breathe starring Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich, Sam Worthington and Common, and is in pre-production on the Len Wiseman directed John Wick spin-off Ballerina starring Ana de Armas.