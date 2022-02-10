Every night, St. Frances senior basketball star Bryce Lindsay comes home from a long day at school to a basic question from his mother: How was your day?

He quickly learned that his typical response — “Good, mom” — doesn’t make the cut.

“I would say, ‘Listen, you’re going to have to give me another adjective and tell me more,’” Takisha Lindsay said. “So I also ask him, what did he learn today and what did he enjoy today?”

The more extensive nightly reviews have become cherished times for a son who finds constant inspiration from the strongest person he knows.

In September 2012, Kisha, now 47, was diagnosed with Grade II astrocytoma, a brain tumor that was discovered after she experienced headaches and suddenly fainted one day while shopping. She immediately underwent a craniotomy, followed by a round of radiation. It popped up again in 2020, requiring a second surgery and round of radiation. She also battles with a rare neurological condition called Trigeminal Neuralgia, which causes sudden attacks of severe facial pain.

Bryce Lindsay has seen his mom endure constant pain and persevere, never complaining and continuing to nurture. Her most recent surgery has affected her cognitive skills. Processing information takes more time, her speech is slowed and simply getting out of bed to start her day is a chore as she has continued her career as an educational associate in Baltimore City Public Schools. Still, she carries on as the rock of the Lindsay family, which also includes her husband, Dustin, and Bryce’s older brother, Brandon.

As he’s grown up, Bryce, 18, has become more and more grateful and appreciative of his mother, learning more quickly about life along the way.

“I don’t have a lot of time to spend with her, always being at St. Frances with school and practice and games and traveling a lot. So when I’m home, I try to spend as much time as I can with her because you never know what can happen,” he said. “And when I’m the court, I try to fight for her. That’s how I fight for her. On the court, I’m always smiling, making sure she knows I’m good and stuff like that.”

Takisha doesn’t get to nearly as many games as she was able to in the past, but she watches on live streams and always gets postgame reports from Bryce. On those nights, the adjectives he uses are much more colorful.

For a basketball lifer who was coached by his father during his childhood days and also followed around his brother Brandon, who played at Poly and Albright College, the game has come easy to Bryce. It shows in his confident approach.

After starting his career at Poly, where he was part of a Class 3A state title team as a freshman, the versatile 6-foot-3 point guard transferred to St. Frances this year and has shined with the No. 1 Panthers (27-3).

Quiet by nature, he lets his basketball skills speak for him with his precise aim from the outside his most noticed tool. The recent South Carolina commit, as of Wednesday, is averaging 17 points and four assists while growing into a team leader who wants the ball in the big moment. Every moment on the basketball court, he’s calm and collected.

“Often, your game on the court matches your personality, and that’s it with Bryce,” said former Poly coach Sam Brand, who coached both Lindsay boys. “In addition to his shooting, something I see over and over again with elite point guards is that they don’t allow anyone to dictate their speed. Bryce just won’t let you speed him up more than he wants to go. So no matter how physical you play him or how much you talk to him, he going to go at Bryce Lindsay’s pace.”

In life, Lindsay, who maintains a 3.7 GPA, is very much the same way. Before every school year, he sits down with his parents and sets goals he would like to accomplish and then they go over them at year’s end. Takisha Lindsay said it’s been rare when he doesn’t reach them all.

“Bryce has always been a very mature kid in that we’ve never had to worry about him,” said his father, Dustin. “Kids are always going to be kids, but with Bryce, he never asks for anything. He’s just the type of person who innately feels like he can take care of himself and he goes about his business.”

Basketball is his passion and has proven to be an important outlet. When he’s on the court, his only worry is making his mom proud.

This season, he’s certainly done that.

A 41-point performance in a 78-58 win at Glenelg Country on Jan. 10 proved a significant confidence boost.

Then came the Panthers’ battle at No. 2 Archbishop Spalding in front of a packed gym on Jan. 21.

The visitors trailed by double digits in each of the final three quarters but kept fighting back. It set up an epic final minute, which belonged to Lindsay.

His 3-pointer in the right corner gave the Panthers their first lead since the first quarter, but it was short-lived, as Spalding reclaimed the lead with 24 seconds left. Lindsay was determined to have the final say. With the ball in his hands well beyond the 3-point line as the final seconds faded, a defender aggressively pressed him. Lindsay had to step back even further — well past the NBA 3-point line — and let it go. The shot lifted the Panthers to a 75-73 win.

“I knew it was good when it left my hand,” said Lindsay, who finished with 23 points, including seven threes.

Afterward, St. Frances coach Nick Myles noticed a first he was ecstatic to see.

“Bryce is such a mature kid, wise beyond his years. And the best part of that game is that was the first time I saw him show raw emotion all year,” he said. “It’s good to see kids being in the moment, having fun and just being a teenager.”

Watching from the bench, Lindsay’s teammate and childhood friend Rynell Bert saw what he expected.

“[Just a few days before,] we had practice at 12:30 in the afternoon and he didn’t leave the gym until 9:30 that night,” he said. “So stuff like that just shows that he puts in the work and when that moment comes, he’s the calmest guy on the court. You see the look in his eyes and you already know it’s going in.”

For Lindsay, the special moment on the court produced a special moment at home when he watched the video with his mom.

“We watched it and he gave me the play-by-play and what he was thinking at that moment in time. He was so excited and I was excited right along with him,” Takisha said.

When talking about that special interaction, Bryce Lindsay’s typical calm demeanor faded away. And that was just fine.

“It was amazing — she was so proud of me,” he said. “I should have recorded it because it brought me so much joy.”