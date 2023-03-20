'Thrill of Victory ... Agony of Da Feet'

Jamie Lee Curtis Oscars boot

Jamie Lee Curtis/Instagram; Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Jamie Lee Curtis and her medical boot

Jamie Lee Curtis appears to still be recovering from the Oscars — in more ways than one.

On Friday, the newly minted Best Supporting Actress shared a side-by-side photo to her Instagram grid that showed herself jumping for joy after her win on one side and a medical boot on the other side, the latter situated next to her new gold statuette.

“The THRILL of VICTORY and the AGONY of DA FEET! @everythingeverywheremovie,” wrote Curtis, 64, seemingly implying that the leap in heels caused her need to use the boot.

“Feel better!!!” Demi Lovato wrote in a comment, while Rosario Dawson said, “Awww! Heals for heels!”

A rep for Curtis has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment about a potential injury.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Oscar after parties 2023

Getty Jamie Lee Curtis

RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis Tears Up on Today Show Watching Oscars 2023 Speech Back: “I’m a Little Weepy”

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actress — her first-ever Academy Award win from her first-ever nomination — during the March 12 ceremony.

In her acceptance speech, Curtis celebrated her late Oscar-nominated parents Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis and thanked the many individuals who helped her get to that point.

“To all of the people who have supported the genre movies I have made all these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together!” she said, in addition to individually thanking her husband Christopher Guest, daughters Annie and Ruby, agents and the film’s directors, the Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan).

Curtis finished her speech by shouting out her parents and exclaiming, “I just won an Oscar!” before walking off the stage with her golden statue.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Gave Oscars 2023 Statue “They/Them” Pronouns in “Support” of Daughter Ruby

Following her win, Curtis decided to pay homage to another icon, celebrating her first Academy Award victory by recreating a classic photo from fellow Oscar champ Faye Dunaway.

While Curtis earned her award for her performance as IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre in the Best Picture-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once, Dunaway, 82, won her 1977 trophy for her performance in Network.

Channeling Dunaway’s iconic “morning after” Oscar photo taken in 1977, Curtis’ photo for the Los Angeles Times, shot by Jay L. Clendenin, featured her also lounging by a pool with her trophy by her side.

“THE MORNING AFTER,” Curtis wrote in her caption, sharing the photograph series on Instagram. “SOBER*SURPRISED* STEADY* Thanks @jlcvisuals @latimes and @bevhillshotel and @theacademy for this moment in the sun! @everythingeverywheremovie.”