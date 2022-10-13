‘Three’s Company’ star Suzanne Somers, 75, unveils youthful physique alongside granddaughters Camelia, Violet

Suzanne Somers wants you to come and knock on her door.

The “Three’s Company” star is proudly flaunting her youthful physique in a new ad campaign featuring granddaughters Camelia and Violet. Their father is Bruce Somers Jr., the actress’s 56-year-old son. He’s married to Caroline Somers, who is president of the matriarch’s company.

Camelia, 27, and Violet, 24, have teamed up with Somers, 75, to launch Chocolate Gut Renew Superfood Protein Formula, a smoothie mix from the Suzanne Organics line.

Camelia works in international distribution for Lionsgate, where she manages the Asian market, a spokesperson for Somers told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. Violet recently graduated from fashion design school in Florence, Italy. She now splits her time among Paris, Florence and Los Angeles.

“Suzanne’s striking granddaughters are the perfect stars for the campaign as they have experienced health issues related to their gut since they were teenagers,” the spokesperson shared. “Gut Renew was created in collaboration with Suzanne and their mother Caroline, who researched all the best ingredients for gut health to help them get well.”

In May of this year, Somers described to Fox News Digital how she launched the ThighMaster in 1990, a fitness product that would catapult her fame as a businesswoman.

“I bought a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes that made my legs look so good,” she chuckled at the time. “It was mainly a vanity thing. But when I bought the shoes, I was in my dressing room and thought, ‘Oh my God, what is [my husband] Al going to think? I’m so stupid for spending so much money on a pair of shoes.’ Well, it just happened that I was in my bra and underpants. So I walked out and asked, ‘Like my shoes?’ And he said, in his great, deep radio voice, ‘Great legs.’ That was the commercial. And I was able to write off the shoes because I wore them in the commercial.”

Somers’ business empire struck back. She stopped counting how many ThighMasters she sold “after 10 million.” In 1992, she became one of the Home Shopping Network’s top-selling brands. Today, she is the author of 27 books, including 14 New York Times bestsellers. Her name can be found on everything from jewelry to protein formulas.

“I have over a thousand products,” she boasted. “My biggest complaint today is that I work too much. I’m always keeping busy. The pandemic worked for me because we started doing Facebook Live shows and Instagram shows three times a week. We start the show with some tequila on ice, and it’s like having a drink together while my husband is running the camera. There’s just so much freedom on the internet than there is on mainstream television. I’m just loving where I’ve been and where I’m heading.”

Somers said she hasn’t ruled out returning to television. She hasn’t done a sitcom since “Step by Step,” which aired from 1991 to 1998. The right script just hasn’t come along yet.

“I never felt that I was finished with Chrissy Snow,” Somers said of her “Three’s Company” character. “She was cut off right where she was really being developed. There’s a whole new generation discovering her. And she’s special to me. I remember when I got the role, I would have taken the part of a monkey because I was not working.

Suzanne Somers, circa 1990. It was around this time that she launched the ThighMaster.

“I didn’t think I brought anything to the table because I hadn’t studied acting. I was that girl from ‘The Tonight Show.’ But I learned so much from watching John Ritter. He [was] a master, the greatest in physical comedy. I would just watch him over and over. I observed his rhythm. I realized one day that comedy is like a musical. It’s a set-up beat. And as soon as I heard that rhythm, I couldn’t be stopped.”